Australia is set to roll out an overhaul of its visa processing system from today (March 25, 2026), with the government looking to cut wait times and move applications faster across categories. The changes are expected to affect students, skilled workers and tourists.

Faster approvals across major visa categories

The Department of Home Affairs has upgraded backend systems and adjusted review processes to move decisions more quickly, particularly for high-demand visas such as student and skilled worker categories.

Applicants will also be able to track their applications in real time through new digital tools. A priority processing channel has been introduced for urgent cases, allowing faster decisions while maintaining verification checks.

Greater reliance on technology The updated system brings more automation and digital verification into the process. Several steps that earlier required manual checks have now shifted online, helping immigration officers process applications more quickly, according to the government. Fewer manual stages and clearer guidance are expected to make the process more straightforward for applicants, from submission through to a final decision. The changes also include expanded fast-track pathways for international students and skilled professionals. Impact on travel, study and migration Shorter processing timelines are expected to help applicants plan travel, course start dates and job moves with more certainty. The government is also looking to keep processing steady during periods of high demand.

The system is expected to support international mobility, particularly for students, while keeping existing immigration checks in place. Current Australian visa processing timelines According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs: Skilled permanent visa applications: Median processing time of around 11 months Partner (provisional/temporary) visa: About 17 months Temporary skilled visas: Processed in around 113 days Student visa applications: Around 29 days Visitor visas: Less than a day Why processing times vary The Department of Home Affairs notes that timelines can change depending on several factors: • Whether applications include all required supporting documents