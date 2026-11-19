The UK’s Immigration and Asylum Bill was passed by the House of Commons on Tuesday, paving the way for changes to asylum decisions, immigration appeals, modern slavery protections and the removal of people who have no legal right to remain in the country. The legislation was approved by 290 votes to 94 and will now move to the House of Lords for scrutiny.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described the legislation as the next step in the government's efforts to tighten immigration controls and speed up asylum decisions.

“Last year I set out the most significant migration reforms of modern times, with a plan to restore order and control to our borders.

“We have already made considerable progress, with small boat arrivals down, returns of those here illegally at a decade-long high and costs to the taxpayer falling by £1 billion. “But we must go further. This Bill is a crucial next step, enabling us to speed up asylum decisions, close loopholes that have been exploited and remove people with no right to be here,” Mahmood said. What changes does the Bill make to the 'modern slavery' system? The legislation introduces changes to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), the UK's system for identifying and supporting potential victims of modern slavery. Under the Bill, a 'bad faith' modern slavery claim will be defined in law. People who knowingly make dishonest claims, or disclose modern slavery information after receiving notice of their removal, could be disqualified from protections under the system.

The Home Office said the changes were intended to reduce opportunities for improper use of the system while maintaining protections for genuine victims. The government cited data showing that nearly 80 per cent of referrals to the NRM last year involved people subject to immigration controls. Of these, 4,526 referrals, around a quarter, were made by people in immigration detention. Nearly 80 per cent of individuals referred to the modern slavery system while in detention were not ultimately identified as victims. The government said it wanted to ensure that decisions under the NRM were robust and that the system continued to identify and support those it was intended to protect.

What other provisions are included in the Immigration and Asylum Bill? The Bill includes several other changes to the asylum and immigration system: Asylum support costs: The government will be able to recover the cost of taxpayer-funded accommodation and other support from asylum seekers when they have the financial means to repay it. Immigration appeals: A new Independent Immigration Appeals Authority will be established to hear immigration appeals. Recruitment for its chair is expected to begin shortly, with the appointment expected by spring 2027. Human rights claims: The Bill seeks to clarify how Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to respect for private and family life, is applied in immigration cases.

Protection claims: It introduces a single definition of a protection claim, bringing refugee status and humanitarian protection within one framework. Removal procedures: Changes to the notice period for removing people whose appeals have failed are intended to reduce delays caused by last-minute claims. Changes under the UK's new settlement rules The government’s earned-settlement framework will replace the existing system, under which most migrants on qualifying routes can apply for ILR after five years, subject to meeting route-specific conditions. The standard qualifying period will rise to 10 years. However, the final framework, announced on November 2, provides shorter routes for people who meet specified earnings or public-service criteria.

The main routes are: Three years: Migrants earning at least £125,141 in three of the four years before applying, subject to the other settlement requirements. Five years: Those earning at least £50,271 in three of the preceding five years, as well as workers in specified health and education occupations. Ten years: The standard route for those who meet the minimum contribution requirements, including earnings of at least £12,571 in five of the preceding seven years. Applicants will also have to meet mandatory conditions covering good character, English-language proficiency, the Life in the UK test and outstanding government debt. Specified immigration breaches committed by adults could extend the settlement period to 20 years.

Concessions for care workers The government revised its original proposals following opposition from Labour MPs and concerns raised during the consultation. Under the final framework, care workers who entered or switched into the relevant route before the publication of the Immigration White Paper in May 2025 can retain the existing five-year settlement period, provided they meet the applicable requirements. These include a salary of at least £25,000 a year, along with sponsorship and employment conditions. Under the original proposal, some lower-paid workers, including those in care roles, faced a possible 15-year wait for settlement. However, the concession is limited to the specified group of care workers. Other migrants will generally fall under the new 10-year standard route unless they qualify for one of the shorter pathways.

The final framework also provides a five-year route for workers in specified public-service occupations in health and education. Eligibility depends on the occupation, rather than simply working for a public-sector employer. The government has maintained that applicants should meet the settlement conditions in force at the time of their application. The final framework does not provide a general exemption for everyone already living in the UK before the changes. Instead, it recognises specific transitional groups, including qualifying care workers who entered the relevant route before May 2025. The changes could affect Indian professionals working in the UK on Skilled Worker visas, students who have moved into employment and migrants arriving through family routes.

Palak Gupta, advocate at Jotwani Associates, told Business Standard that the changes would have a pronounced impact on Indian nationals, who constitute one of the largest groups of skilled workers, students transitioning into employment and family-route migrants in the UK. “Doubling the settlement period effectively means they will remain on temporary status for a much longer duration, face repeated visa renewals, and incur substantially higher costs through application fees and the immigration health surcharge,” Gupta said. “For many families, this change prolongs uncertainty around long-term planning, permanent employment pathways, schooling choices for children, and decisions regarding property or business investments,” she added.