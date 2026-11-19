US House Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday that would provide relief to certain immigrants facing final orders of removal but with no criminal convictions, while creating a pathway for them to obtain lawful permanent residency, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation, titled the Protect Our Neighbors Act, will be introduced by California Democratic Representative Lateefah Simon, according to the report.

Under the proposal, final orders of removal would expire 10 years after they were issued for individuals who have remained continuously in the US and have not been convicted of a crime. Currently, such orders have no expiration date.

The proposal has drawn criticism from former New York City Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field director Scott Mechkowski, who confirmed the development in a post on X. "Your deportation order now comes with an expiration date. That's the Bill House Democrats are introducing tomorrow. They're calling it the Protect Our Neighbors Act," he wrote. Condemning the proposal, Mechkowski said, "Nobody should be rewarded with legal status for ignoring and evading our laws." He outlined how the proposed provision would work. "Here's how it works. A judge orders you removed. You lose your appeals. You don't leave. Stay ten years without a criminal conviction and the order goes away. Then they hand you a path to a green card," he wrote.

He argued that the legislation would reward individuals who failed to comply with deportation orders, while those who left the country as directed would not receive similar benefits. "Think about that. The person who obeyed the judge and went home gets nothing. The one who ignored the order gets rewarded," he said. Mechkowski also questioned the provision, arguing that the legislation could undermine the authority of immigration courts. "These people already had their due process. A judge heard the case. It's over. This Bill says a court order means nothing if you outlast it," he wrote. ALSO READ: US court strikes down Trump's plan to cap foreign students' visa stays He further argued that delays caused by sanctuary policies could allow individuals to remain in the US long enough for their removal orders to expire.

What happens to final deportation orders under the proposed Bill? A final order of removal is issued by an immigration judge or immigration authorities and requires a non-US citizen to leave the country. The order becomes final after administrative appeals have been exhausted or the deadline for filing an appeal has passed. Although a final removal order gives ICE the legal authority to deport an individual, it does not mean deportation takes place immediately or automatically. Removal proceedings can be delayed or suspended because of deferred action, a stay of removal, ongoing litigation or other circumstances. Under the proposed legislation, an immigration judge could renew an expired final order of removal if the government establishes, through "clear and convincing evidence", that there was a substantial reason for the delay in carrying out the order.

The reason would have to be unrelated to administrative or funding delays. The judge would also have to determine that renewing the order was in the public interest based on new evidence, according to ABC report. While Mechkowski criticised the legislation, immigration expert Andrea Flores welcomed the proposal. "Glad to see the Protect Our Neighbors Act, which would create an earned path to legal residency for immigrants who may be left out of the American Dream and Promise Act," she wrote on X. The legislation is also co-sponsored by California Democratic Representatives John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas. Former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers in February that approximately 1.6 million people in the US had final orders of deportation.

US deportations of Indian nationals The proposed legislation comes amid expanded immigration enforcement under US President Donald Trump's second administration. The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have stepped up action against individuals with final orders of removal, including deportations to third countries. Even immigrants who have regularly attended mandatory immigration check-ins have faced renewed risks of detention and deportation. The development also follows Trump's remarks to CBS News' 60 Minutes, in which he said he would "love to do something on immigration" with Democrats, who are set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following their victories in the midterm elections.