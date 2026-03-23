Planning a trip to Canada? It will now take Indian applicants about 49 days to get a visitor visa, around four weeks for a study permit, and close to eight weeks for a work permit, according to the latest March 2026 data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The updated figures offer a closer look at how long different immigration and visa routes are taking, covering citizenship, permanent residency, family sponsorship, and temporary visas.

How long does it take to get a Canada visa for Indians?

Indian applicants see varied wait times across visa types

The latest data shows distinct timelines for Indian applicants across temporary visa categories:

Visitor visa from India: 49 days as of March 20, 2026, down by eight days from the previous week and 34 days faster compared to late January Study permit from India: Around four weeks, unchanged over recent weeks Work permit from India: About eight weeks, up by one week from the previous update Super visa from India: About 206 days, with a slight improvement of two days from last week How do Canada visa timelines compare across countries? Across other major countries, timelines show a mixed pattern: Visitor visas: 15 days for the United States, 53 days for Nigeria, 50 days for Pakistan, and 14 days for the Philippines

Study permits: Five weeks for the United States and Philippines, eight weeks for Nigeria, and 13 weeks for Pakistan Work permits: Nine weeks for the United States, 13 weeks for Nigeria, 30 weeks for Pakistan, and seven weeks for the Philippines ALSO READ: Canada invites 1,243 for PR for those with Masters and PhD in Ontario Inside Canada, timelines are moving differently. Visitor visa extensions now take 276 days, up sharply in recent weeks, while work permit extensions stand at 259 days. What is the latest update on Canada citizenship processing? After months of creeping upward, the March 2026 citizenship data delivers a dose of good news.

Citizenship grant: About 320,300 applicants waiting (up by 7,300); processing time 13 months; one month faster than February Citizenship certificate: About 50,900 applicants waiting (up by 3,000); processing time 10 months; one month faster than February Resumption of citizenship: Data not available; processing time not available; no change Renunciation of citizenship: Data not available; processing time 10 months; eight months faster than February Search of citizenship records: Data not available; processing time 17 months; one month longer than February Citizenship grant processing has shortened to approximately 13 months, a one-month reduction compared to the 14-month estimate reported in February.

That said, demand continues to outpace completions. The queue now holds roughly 320,300 applicants, a net increase of about 7,300 people over the prior month. Citizenship certificate timelines followed a similar trend. The current wait sits at 10 months, down from 11 months last month. Approximately 50,900 applicants are in the pipeline, representing an addition of 3,000 since February. Meanwhile, the resumption of citizenship category still offers no data, leaving applicants without a clear timeline. ALSO READ: 52% of Canadians want lower immigration despite population slowdown: Poll The search of citizenship records has lengthened to 17 months, continuing a gradual rise through 2026.