52% of Canadians want lower immigration despite population slowdown: Poll

A majority of Canadians want immigration levels cut further, even as the country’s population growth slows sharply after the recent policy tightening, according to a Bloomberg News-commissioned poll.

Data from Nanos Research shows 52 per cent of respondents favour admitting fewer immigrants and temporary residents in 2027 compared to current levels.

About 35 per cent want numbers to remain unchanged, while fewer than one in 10 support an increase.

Why sentiment is shifting

The findings point to sustained public concern after Canada’s rapid population expansion in recent years. In 2023, the population grew 3.2 per cent, the fastest pace since 1957, driven largely by immigration.

That surge has been linked to pressures in key areas: Housing shortages and rising rents

Strain on public services

Cost of living concerns amid economic uncertainty “Canadians are almost six times more likely to want fewer rather than more new people coming in,” Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist at the polling firm, said, citing worries around the economy and living costs, Bloomberg reported. Policy reversal already underway The Canadian government has already begun tightening its immigration stance since 2024. Targets for permanent residents have been reduced from 395,000 last year to 380,000 for this year and the next two years.

There is also a calibrated reduction in temporary inflows: Work visas capped at 230,000 this year, with a further cut planned next year Study permits set at 155,000, also due for a reduction These measures are beginning to show impact. According to Statistics Canada, population growth has slowed significantly, with early estimates suggesting a possible decline last year, though the data may be revised. Impact on housing and economy Slower population growth is already cooling Canada’s overheated housing market. Some regions are seeing falling home prices and more moderate rent increases, signalling easing demand. However, the broader economic trade-offs remain complex. Immigration has historically supported labour supply and growth, particularly in sectors facing skill shortages.