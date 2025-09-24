Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Germany to Indians: Great jobs await as US lifts H-1B visa fee to $100k

Germany to Indians: Great jobs await as US lifts H-1B visa fee to $100k

Germany has stepped up efforts to attract Indian professionals with more visas and higher pay, contrasting sharply with the US's $100,000 H-1B fee hike

Germany

Germany vs US H-1B visa fee. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the United States tightens its H-1B visa programme, Germany is moving to attract Indian professionals. The German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, issued an open call to skilled workers, presenting Europe’s largest economy as a predictable and rewarding destination.
 
“Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians,” Ackermann posted on X on Tuesday. “Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech.”
 
In a video message shared alongside the post, Ackermann pointed out that Indians in Germany often out-earn locals. “The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German,” he said. “Because a high salary means Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare. We believe in hard work and giving the best jobs to the best people.”
 
 
Germany sells stability
 
The envoy contrasted Germany’s immigration rules with those in the US, where Indian techies and outsourcing firms were left reeling after an abrupt overhaul of the H-1B programme. US officials said the fee hike and stricter rules were meant to curb misuse and protect domestic workers, but critics described the move as disruptive and discriminatory.

Also Read

Germany, Germany flag

Germany plans military recruitment drive amid rising NATO pressure

Germany

Germany waives visa fees for Indian students: How Gratis visa works

Hansgrohe Raindance & Axor

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

Germany

Germany wants to offer more jobs, study visas to Indians amid US, UK curbs

Johann Wadephul, jaishankar, eam, mea, german foreign minister,

'India, Germany already in Trade Premier League,' says German FM Wadephul

 
Ackermann drew on an analogy familiar to many Indians. “Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It’s reliable, it is modern, and it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zig-zags,” he said. 
 

Germany vs United States Visa

 
Visa allocations
US: No increase in slots, stricter scrutiny
 Germany: 200,000 professional visas in 2025, with 90,000 reserved for Indians (up from 20,000 earlier)
 
Germany vs US Visa Policy approach
US: Frequent rule changes, critics call them disruptive and discriminatory
Germany: “Like a German car — reliable, modern, predictable,” said Ambassador Philipp Ackermann
 
Germany vs US Visa fees
US: H-1B visa fee raised to $100,000 or approximately Rs 89 lakh per application (earlier $215–$5,000)
Germany: No sudden hikes, steady rules and lower costs (€75 or approximately Rs 8,000 for adults)
 
Germany needs workers
 
Germany’s pitch comes as the country faces a looming demographic crunch. Experts forecast that the economy will need nearly 288,000 immigrants annually until 2040 to offset an ageing population.
 
To meet that demand, Berlin has expanded professional visa allocations. In 2024, it plans to issue more than 10 per cent additional permits, with Indian workers receiving the largest share.
 
Last year, the German government pledged to issue 200,000 professional visas in 2025, including 90,000 for Indians — up from just 20,000 previously. Currently, around 130,000 Indian professionals live and work in Germany, with earnings well above the local median.
 
At the end of 2023, the median salary for full-time German employees stood at 3,945 euros per month. Indian-origin professionals earned an average of 5,359 euros, according to government data.
 

US raises the stakes

 
The sentiment in Washington is markedly different. The Trump administration on Tuesday raised H-1B visa fees to $100,000 per application, a steep increase from the earlier range of $215 to $5,000.
 
President Donald Trump, addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since 2020, delivered a warning to European leaders. “If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail,” he said.
 
“I’m the president of the United States, but I worry about Europe. I love Europe, I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration, that double-tailed monster that destroys everything in its wake.”

More From This Section

JP Morgan

New H1-B visa fee may cost 5,500 jobs a month, mostly Indian talent: JP Morgan

H-1B visa

US govt set to favour high-paid workers in H-1B visa process overhaulpremium

Jamie Dimon

Trump's new H-1B visa fee caught everyone off guard: JPMorgan chief Dimon

Donald Trump, Trump

H-1B visa: Trump proposes new system to favour higher-skilled workers

Student Circus co-founder Tripti Maheshwari

Going to UK for college? Expert says job hunt must begin from day one

Topics : H1B Visa Germany immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon