E-passports in India: Check benefits, rollout, and who can get them

Applying for a passport? You can now choose an e-passport - a digital upgrade that promises faster immigration checks, tighter security, and a smoother travel experience. India recently introduced this feature under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Passport Seva Programme 2.0, bringing the country in line with global travel standards.

Whether you’re renewing your passport or applying for the first time, understanding how this system works can save time and make future journeys more convenient.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport looks almost identical to the traditional Indian passport, but it carries one key difference — a small electronic chip embedded in its back cover. This chip securely holds the passport holder’s personal and biometric data, including:

Fingerprints Facial recognition data Digital signature The chip uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to ensure that the information printed in the passport matches what’s stored electronically, making forgery or tampering extremely difficult. Travellers can identify an e-passport by the small gold rectangle printed on its cover — a global symbol for electronic passports. At major airports, these can be scanned at automated e-gates, allowing quicker clearance and reducing queues. Where and how to apply Before applying, check whether your nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) is issuing e-passports. The rollout is gradual, but the facility is expected to be available across India soon.