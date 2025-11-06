Home / Immigration / E-passports in India: Check benefits, rollout, and who can get them

India has introduced e-passports under Passport Seva Programme 2.0, adding biometric chips and RFID security for quicker immigration clearance and safer travel

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Nov 06 2025
Applying for a passport? You can now choose an e-passport - a digital upgrade that promises faster immigration checks, tighter security, and a smoother travel experience. India recently introduced this feature under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Passport Seva Programme 2.0, bringing the country in line with global travel standards.
 
Whether you’re renewing your passport or applying for the first time, understanding how this system works can save time and make future journeys more convenient.
 
What is an e-passport?
 
An e-passport looks almost identical to the traditional Indian passport, but it carries one key difference — a small electronic chip embedded in its back cover. This chip securely holds the passport holder’s personal and biometric data, including:
 
 Fingerprints
 Facial recognition data
 Digital signature
 
The chip uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to ensure that the information printed in the passport matches what’s stored electronically, making forgery or tampering extremely difficult.
 
Travellers can identify an e-passport by the small gold rectangle printed on its cover — a global symbol for electronic passports. At major airports, these can be scanned at automated e-gates, allowing quicker clearance and reducing queues.
 
Where and how to apply
 
Before applying, check whether your nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) is issuing e-passports. The rollout is gradual, but the facility is expected to be available across India soon.
 
Applications for e-passports follow the same process as regular passports through the Passport Seva website or app. Once issued, the new format will replace the older booklet version for eligible applicants.
 
Why the e-passport matters for travellers
 
The introduction of e-passports is a step towards modernising India’s travel documentation and reducing the risk of identity theft or fraud. For frequent flyers, this means faster immigration queues and seamless global travel, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
 
The initiative also supports the government’s broader goal of integrating digital identity and border control systems with international standards, bringing India’s passport infrastructure closer to those used in countries such as the US, UK, and Singapore.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

