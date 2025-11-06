Home / Immigration / US revokes 80,000 visas under Trump amid crackdown on crime and dissent

US revokes 80,000 visas under Trump amid crackdown on crime and dissent

The Trump administration has cancelled tens of thousands of visas citing offences, political activity, and national security risks, as Canada moves towards similar visa cancellations

US visa, H4, H1B
US revokes 80,000 visas under Trump administration . Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
The United States has revoked roughly 80,000 non-immigrant visas since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, according to a senior state department official. The figures were first reported by Washington Examiner and later confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a post on X.
 
The cancellations stem from offences including driving under the influence, assault, and theft. Of the total, around 16,000 were tied to DUI cases, nearly 12,000 to assault, and about 8,000 to theft.
 
Officials say the scale of revocations reflects a wider push on immigration enforcement, which has seen record deportations — even in cases involving individuals with valid visas. The Trump administration has expanded visa screening procedures, introducing broader social media vetting and stricter background checks.
 
What led to visa revocations
 
According to the state department official, “DUI, assault and theft accounted for almost half of revocations this year.”
 
In August, a department spokesperson said over 6,000 student visas had been cancelled for overstaying or breaking US laws. A small number were linked to “support for terrorism.”
 
Last month, the department confirmed that at least six visas were revoked over social media posts referencing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
 
Political and foreign policy grounds
 
In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had revoked the visas of “hundreds, perhaps thousands,” including students, over participation in activities that were “contrary to US foreign policy priorities.”
 
Internal state department directives this year have asked consular officers abroad to be particularly cautious with applicants viewed as politically active or hostile to US interests.
 
Trump administration officials have also indicated that students and green card holders could face deportation for expressing support for Palestinians or criticising Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing such speech as “pro-Hamas” and a threat to national security. 
 
Canada follows suit with visa cancellations
 
Beyond the US, Canada is also preparing to cancel thousands of temporary visas. According to documents obtained by CBC News, Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are coordinating with unnamed US partners to identify and cancel visitor visa applications flagged as fraudulent. 
 
A departmental presentation to Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s office noted “country-specific challenges” involving India and Bangladesh. It said proposed new powers could be used during emergencies such as pandemics, wars, or against specific groups of visa holders.

Topics: Donald Trump, US visa, US immigration, immigration

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

