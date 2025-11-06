The United States has revoked roughly 80,000 non-immigrant visas since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, according to a senior state department official. The figures were first reported by Washington Examiner and later confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a post on X.

The cancellations stem from offences including driving under the influence, assault, and theft. Of the total, around 16,000 were tied to DUI cases, nearly 12,000 to assault, and about 8,000 to theft.

Officials say the scale of revocations reflects a wider push on immigration enforcement, which has seen record deportations — even in cases involving individuals with valid visas. The Trump administration has expanded visa screening procedures, introducing broader social media vetting and stricter background checks.

What led to visa revocations According to the state department official, “DUI, assault and theft accounted for almost half of revocations this year.” In August, a department spokesperson said over 6,000 student visas had been cancelled for overstaying or breaking US laws. A small number were linked to “support for terrorism.” Last month, the department confirmed that at least six visas were revoked over social media posts referencing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Political and foreign policy grounds In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had revoked the visas of “hundreds, perhaps thousands,” including students, over participation in activities that were “contrary to US foreign policy priorities.”

Internal state department directives this year have asked consular officers abroad to be particularly cautious with applicants viewed as politically active or hostile to US interests. ALSO READ: OPT under threat: US Senator pushes Trump to terminate student work rule Trump administration officials have also indicated that students and green card holders could face deportation for expressing support for Palestinians or criticising Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing such speech as “pro-Hamas” and a threat to national security. Canada follows suit with visa cancellations ALSO READ: Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now Beyond the US, Canada is also preparing to cancel thousands of temporary visas. According to documents obtained by CBC News, Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are coordinating with unnamed US partners to identify and cancel visitor visa applications flagged as fraudulent.