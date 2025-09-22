Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
White House says H-1B visa fee of US$ 100000 to be applicable to new applicants

White House says H-1B visa fee of US$ 100000 to be applicable to new applicants

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
United States President Donald Trumps latest $100,000 fee will be a one-time payment imposed only on new applicants, according a clarification issued by White House on Saturday. The order came into force on Sunday (September 21) midnight. Initial reports highlighted announcement of a major fee increase on and noted that it would be paid annually and would apply to people seeking a new visa as well as renewals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

