US resumes H-1B visa processing after shutdown halts applications

The United States Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has resumed processing applications for both temporary and permanent employment programmes, according to the Department of Labor (DOL). The move comes as a relief for H-1B visa applicants and employers after a near month-long pause caused by a federal funding lapse during the government shutdown.

Systems back online

The Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) portal and the SeasonalJobs.dol.gov website are now active again after being offline since about September 30. Their closure had disrupted essential services for employers who depend on foreign workers across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and construction.

With systems restored, employers can once more submit new Labour Condition Applications (LCAs) for H-1B visas—speciality occupation permits commonly used by skilled professionals—and track the progress of existing applications. What the Department of Labor said “The Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s (OFLC) Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system is now accessible and permits system users to prepare and submit new applications as well as submit and receive information associated with their applications pending a final determination. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as OFLC transitions back to full operational status,” said the Department of Labor in a notice published on October 31.

PERM certifications also resume The restart also covers Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labour certifications—the first stage for US employers looking to sponsor foreign workers for Green Cards through permanent roles. These certifications form part of the government’s process to ensure that hiring foreign nationals does not negatively affect the wages and conditions of American workers. The OFLC oversees the labour certification process for employers under visa categories such as H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM. Applications are filed through the FLAG portal, which serves as the central platform for submissions, document uploads, and case tracking. How are Indian professionals affected?