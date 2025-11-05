Home / Immigration / US resumes H-1B visa processing after shutdown halts applications

US resumes H-1B visa processing after shutdown halts applications

The US Department of Labor's FLAG portal and labour certification systems are back online, allowing H-1B employers and applicants to resume filings delayed by the shutdown

H1B visa
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has resumed processing applications for both temporary and permanent employment programmes, according to the Department of Labor (DOL). The move comes as a relief for H-1B visa applicants and employers after a near month-long pause caused by a federal funding lapse during the government shutdown.
 
Systems back online
 
The Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) portal and the SeasonalJobs.dol.gov website are now active again after being offline since about September 30. Their closure had disrupted essential services for employers who depend on foreign workers across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and construction.
 
With systems restored, employers can once more submit new Labour Condition Applications (LCAs) for H-1B visas—speciality occupation permits commonly used by skilled professionals—and track the progress of existing applications.
 
What the Department of Labor said
 
“The Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s (OFLC) Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system is now accessible and permits system users to prepare and submit new applications as well as submit and receive information associated with their applications pending a final determination. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as OFLC transitions back to full operational status,” said the Department of Labor in a notice published on October 31.
 
PERM certifications also resume
 
The restart also covers Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labour certifications—the first stage for US employers looking to sponsor foreign workers for Green Cards through permanent roles. These certifications form part of the government’s process to ensure that hiring foreign nationals does not negatively affect the wages and conditions of American workers.
 
The OFLC oversees the labour certification process for employers under visa categories such as H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM. Applications are filed through the FLAG portal, which serves as the central platform for submissions, document uploads, and case tracking.
 
How are Indian professionals affected?
 
The disruption hit Indian workers particularly hard, as they make up about 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders. Many depend on timely LCA and PERM approvals to maintain their legal immigration status and continue employment in the United States.
 
According to immigration attorney Saimithra Reddy, the pause left thousands of cases in limbo, including prevailing wage determinations, LCAs, and PERM filings. She said in a social media post that the backlog created uncertainty for workers whose visas were close to expiry and for companies struggling to plan recruitment cycles.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Canada's new immigration plan: 380,000 PRs each year, fewer temporary visas

Canada may cancel visas for Indians, Bangladeshis, join forces with US

Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visas amid tough fraud crackdown

US HIRE Act a bigger threat to Indian workers than H-1B fee: Decoded

Topics :H1B VisaUS immigrationUS visaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story