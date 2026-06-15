EU tightens migration rules: New checks, faster asylum process explained

The European Union’s (EU’s) new migration and asylum rules are now in effect, introducing stricter border checks, faster asylum processing and a new system to share responsibility among member states.

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum entered into application on 12 June 2026, and the changes are being implemented after a two-year transition period, according to the European Commission.

The overhaul comes at a time when the EU is attempting to tighten control over irregular migration while creating a common framework for handling asylum applications across its 27-member states.

For Indian nationals travelling to Europe, the new rules do not change the process for valid Schengen visa holders, students or professionals with approved permits.

However, those entering the EU irregularly, overstaying visas or seeking asylum may face stricter checks and faster decisions. Stronger checks for irregular arrivals A key change under the new system is mandatory screening for people who enter the EU irregularly. According to the European Commission, all such arrivals will undergo identity verification, security checks, health assessments and vulnerability evaluations before being moved into the relevant migration or asylum process. The screening timeline has been set at: Up to seven days for checks at EU external borders

Up to three days for people identified within EU territory The EU said the new process is aimed at closing gaps in the previous border system by ensuring all member states follow common rules for registration and identification.

Faster asylum procedures introduced The new framework introduces quicker asylum procedures, especially for applicants who are unlikely to qualify for international protection or those considered a security concern. Under the border procedure system, certain applicants will remain in designated border areas while their claims are assessed. The European Commission said the revised rules will also strengthen the use of the Eurodac database, which stores information related to asylum applicants and irregular border crossings. This is expected to help authorities track applications and reduce unauthorised movement between EU countries. At the same time, the rules include safeguards for asylum seekers, including access to legal counselling, assistance with applications and additional support for vulnerable groups.

EU countries to share migration responsibility Another major change is the introduction of a mandatory solidarity mechanism. Earlier, support for countries facing high migration pressure largely depended on voluntary arrangements. Under the new system, member states will have to contribute through relocation of asylum seekers, financial support or operational assistance. The reforms also establish clearer rules on which country is responsible for processing an asylum application. Applicants will generally need to follow the responsibility criteria set under the new framework, reducing cases where people move between multiple EU countries after entering the bloc. Stricter return procedures and crisis measures The EU has also strengthened rules for returning people whose asylum applications are rejected or who do not have the right to stay.

The new framework aims to make return decisions faster and improve coordination with non-EU countries. A separate crisis mechanism has been introduced to deal with situations such as sudden increases in migration flows or cases where migration is used as a political tool by third countries. According to the European Commission, the crisis framework allows faster response measures, additional support from EU agencies and access to emergency funding during periods of pressure. What Indian nationals need to know For most Indians travelling to the EU, there is no immediate change if they are following visa and immigration rules. The impact is likely to be limited to specific categories:

Tourists: Those travelling with valid Schengen visas can continue their trips under existing rules.

Students: Indian students with approved admission and residence permissions are not directly affected.

Professionals: Skilled workers with valid employment permits will continue under existing immigration pathways.

Asylum applicants and overstayers: Those without valid status could face quicker screening, decisions and return procedures. The European Commission has described the reforms as an attempt to create a balanced migration system combining stronger border controls with protection for genuine asylum seekers. However, the changes have also drawn criticism from rights organisations, which have raised concerns over expanded border procedures, detention measures and faster return mechanisms.