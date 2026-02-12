Indians planning a trip to Greece can once again begin their visa process, with Global Visa Center World (GVCW) announcing the resumption of Greece Visa Application Centres across India.

“We are pleased to inform you that, effective February 12, 2026, all Visa Application Centers for Greece in India will resume operations,” GVCW said in an official announcement.

Applicants have been advised to “book their appointments through the designated appointment booking platform” and to “plan accordingly and ensure that all required documentation is prepared prior to their visit,” GVCW said.

GVCW is the authorised service provider for Greece visas in India.

What is a Schengen visa? A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa (Type C) that allows travellers to enter and move freely within the 29-country Schengen Area, including Greece, for tourism, business or family visits. It permits a stay of up to 90 days within any 180-day period and removes border checks between member states. How to apply for a Greece (Schengen) visa from India Indian travellers can apply for a Greece visa online and then visit a Visa Application Centre (VAC) for biometrics and document submission. Here is how the process works: 1. Identify your visa type

Applicants must first determine whether they require a short-stay Schengen visa for tourism, business or visiting family, valid for up to 90 days, or a long-stay visa for purposes such as work or study. 2. Complete the online application The Schengen visa application form must be filled in online through the Global Visa Center World (GVCW) website. 3. Prepare required documents Applicants must carry: Passport: Valid for at least three months beyond the intended departure date, with at least two blank pages Photographs: Two recent passport-sized photographs Travel documents: Confirmed return flight tickets and proof of accommodation, such as a hotel booking or invitation letter

Travel insurance: Valid across all Schengen countries with minimum coverage of €30,000 Financial proof: Bank statements for the last three to six months, salary slips and Income Tax Returns (ITR) Cover letter: Explaining the purpose of travel 4. Book and attend an appointment Applicants must schedule an appointment at a GVCW Visa Application Centre in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and others. Personal appearance is mandatory to submit biometric data, including fingerprints. 5. Submit application and pay fees