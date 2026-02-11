UK Young Professionals Scheme 2026: Ballot for Indians opens Feb 17

The UK on Tuesday announced the ballot dates for the India Young Professionals Scheme (IYPS) visa for 2026, opening one of the most closely watched short-term work routes for young Indians.

The ballot will open on February 17, 2026, at 2:30 pm IST and close on February 19, 2026, at 2:30 pm IST. Eligible Indian citizens can submit their entries online during this window.

Through the scheme, selected applicants can live and work in the UK for up to two years without needing a job offer or employer sponsorship.

What is the UK–India young professionals scheme visa

The UK–India Young Professionals Scheme visa is a work-and-travel route for Indian citizens aged 18 to 30. It allows successful applicants to stay in the UK for up to two years and take up employment or self-employment during that period. The visa is issued through a ballot system because the number of applicants far exceeds the number of available places. The route is part of a bilateral agreement between India and the UK and is widely used by recent graduates and early-career professionals seeking overseas work exposure. For 2026, the UK has allocated 3,000 places under the scheme. Most of these slots will be released in the February ballot, with the remaining places spread across later ballots in the year.

How the ballot system works Indian citizens must first enter the ballot to be considered for the visa. Only those selected through the ballot are allowed to submit a full visa application. There is no fee to enter the ballot. Applicants are allowed only one entry per ballot, and multiple submissions can lead to disqualification. Applicants need to provide basic personal details, including name, date of birth, passport information, contact details, and a copy of their original passport. Step-by-step process to enter the ballot Step 1: Check that you meet the eligibility criteria for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa

Step 2: Keep your passport and personal details ready before starting the application Step 3: Submit your ballot entry online between February 17 and February 19, 2026, before 2:30 pm IST Step 4: Wait for the result, which will be communicated by email within two weeks of the ballot closing Step 5: If selected, apply for the visa within 90 days of receiving the invitation Step 6: If not selected, you can enter future ballots as long as you remain eligible What happens after selection Candidates selected in the 2026 ballot will receive an official email invitation from UK authorities. From the date of the invitation, they will have up to 90 days to complete the visa process.

This includes submitting an online visa application, paying the £319 visa fee, paying the immigration health surcharge, and completing biometric formalities. Applicants who are selected in the ballot but choose not to proceed with the visa application can opt out without affecting their chances in future ballots. In such cases, the unused slot is rolled over into upcoming ballots. Who the scheme is for The India Young Professionals Scheme visa is open only to Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 at the time of application. It allows holders to live and work in the UK for up to two years across a wide range of sectors.