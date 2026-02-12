Indian students going abroad fall 31% in 3 years as visa rules tighten

The number of Indian students heading overseas for higher education has fallen for three consecutive years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education.

The figures were placed in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question.

According to the data, more than 9.08 lakh Indians travelled abroad for study in 2023. That fell to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025, a decline of about 31 per cent over three years. In earlier years, about 4.44 lakh Indian students left for education abroad in 2021, while 7.5 lakh went overseas for higher studies in 2022, indicating a sharp post-pandemic rebound before the recent slowdown.

“Studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice, which is contingent on a variety of factors such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies, aptitude for particular branch of studies etc. The government recognises the reality of a global workplace, especially in an era of knowledge economy,” Majumdar said.

“A successful, prosperous, and influential diaspora is viewed as an asset for India. The government's efforts are also aimed at harnessing the potential of the diaspora, including the sharing of knowledge and expertise,” he added.

Domestic reforms under NEP 2020

Majumdar said the government has taken multiple steps under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to strengthen higher education within India. These include:

> Upgrading infrastructure

> Strengthening accreditation

> Promoting research and innovation

> Expanding digital education initiatives

“To offer global-quality education within India, foreign universities have been allowed to set up campuses in the country. So far, 14 foreign institutions have received approval, while five overseas universities have been cleared to operate in GIFT City, Gujarat,” Majumdar said.

Policy shifts in top host countries

While the Ministry’s reply places weight on individual choice and domestic reforms, the period between 2023 and 2025 also saw policy changes in several popular destinations for Indian students.

Canada: Caps, visa scrutiny and cost pressures

In 2024, Canada capped new study permits and tightened checks on private colleges and post-graduate work pathways. Provinces were asked to cut intake, and financial proof requirements were raised.

For Indian students, who form the largest international cohort in Canada, uncertainty over work rights and permanent residency altered the return-on-investment calculation. Processing delays and higher refusal rates added to concerns.

Australia: Enrolment caps and migration reset

Australia moved to curb what it described as “unsustainable” migration growth. Proposed enrolment caps, tighter English-language requirements and stricter financial documentation rules affected student flows.

Visa refusal rates rose in certain categories, and scrutiny increased on course changes and work compliance. For cost-conscious families, that meant added risk.

United Kingdom: Dependant restrictions and salary thresholds

From 2024, the United Kingdom barred most international students, except research postgraduates, from bringing dependants. Salary thresholds for work visas were also raised, affecting post-study plans.

Although the Graduate Route remains in place, migration policy has tightened in tone, and net migration became a political issue. That has shaped perceptions among prospective students.

United States: Visa refusals and policy uncertainty

The United States remains a leading destination. However, higher refusal rates in certain visa categories, long appointment wait times in India and debate around H-1B reforms have introduced uncertainty.