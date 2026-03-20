H-1B, H-4 visa delays: US visitor visa a risky alternative, warn attorneys

With H-1B and H-4 visa appointments proving difficult to secure for many applicants, especially in India, some workers and dependants are exploring whether a B-1/B-2 visitor visa can serve as a temporary way to re-enter the United States. But can they legally do that? The short answer: It’s a risky move.

Immigration lawyers say this is not a straightforward option. Under US visa rules, a visitor visa is meant for short-term travel such as tourism or business meetings, not for those returning to resume work or dependent life in the United States.

A Reddit case reflects the dilemma

Recently, a Reddit user described his situation in a post. He is on an H-1B visa in the US and had been trying to book an H-4 visa appointment for his wife, but found no available slots. As a temporary option, they applied for a B-1/B-2 visa for her. The application was refused. The visa officer advised them to apply for an H-4 visa instead. However, with no appointment slots available for that category, the couple remains in a fix for now. Why intent becomes the key issue At the centre of such cases is the question of intent.

Under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, applicants for nonimmigrant visas are presumed to have immigrant intent unless they can prove otherwise. For someone who has already lived in the US on H-1B or H-4, with a job, family ties, or an established routine there, this can be difficult. “Officers can see prior immigration history and may conclude that the applicant is not really seeking a short visit,” said Rahul Reddy and Emily Neumann, immigration attorneys. In a video discussion, they explained that not every B-1/B-2 application is treated as fraud. The concern arises when the visa category does not match the real purpose of travel.

“If the real plan is to return and continue H-1B employment, or to resume living in the US with an H-1B spouse, a visitor visa application may be seen as inconsistent with the stated purpose of tourism or short-term business. That mismatch is where the risk starts,” said Reddy. This aligns with US State Department guidance, which requires consular officers to assess eligibility based on the actual purpose of travel and the appropriate visa category. Misrepresentation risk can have lasting impact Lawyers point to a more serious concern: Misrepresentation. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rules say an individual can be found inadmissible for fraud or wilful misrepresentation if they attempt to obtain an immigration benefit through false information. This can apply even if the visa is not granted.

“In other words, the danger is not just refusal of the B-1/B-2 itself. A bad finding can follow the applicant later,” said Neumann. A finding of misrepresentation can affect future visa applications and immigration benefits. Can it affect future H-1B, H-4 or green card cases? A refusal under Section 214(b) on its own does not amount to fraud. However, the situation changes if a consular officer believes the applicant misrepresented their intent. “USCIS policy makes clear that fraud or willful misrepresentation can trigger inadmissibility, and waivers are limited and case-specific,” the attorneys said. This means that a poorly handled B-1/B-2 application could create complications for future H-1B, H-4, immigrant visa, or green card applications.

Does H-1B dual intent offer any protection? The H-1B visa allows dual intent, meaning a person can work in the US while also pursuing permanent residency. But this flexibility does not extend to visitor visas. “Only for H-1B, not for B-1/B-2. USCIS recognises H-1B as a category that permits dual intent,” said Neumann. “That is very different from the visitor visa context, where the applicant must show a legitimate temporary visit consistent with B classification,” she added. What applicants should keep in mind Lawyers advise that a B-1/B-2 visa should not be used as a substitute simply because H-1B or H-4 appointments are unavailable.