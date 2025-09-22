Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Hexaware Tech expects no material impact from US visa fee changes

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies stated that, based on its current assessment, the recent fee hikes announced by U.S. authorities for new visa petitions are expected to have an immaterial impact on the company.

The company further said that it has been reducing its dependency on H-1B filings in the last few years. As a matter of fact, the company has not made any fresh applications under the H-1B cap in April 2025.

Given this, the company does not anticipate any material financial or operational impact arising from the aforesaid regulatory changes.

"The company continues to maintain a strong focus on hiring local talent. This focus on localization, together with the ability to adjust and evolve global talent deployment strategies in line with changing regulations, ensures continuity of client service and resilience in the operating model, Hexaware Technologies said in a statement.

 

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Rajesh Power Services jumps 7% on winning multiple orders worth ₹278 crore

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Will you up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

toxin level tests, wellness fads, detox trend

Can toxin level tests improve your health, or just drain your wallet?

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 points; Nifty below 25,300; IT stocks drag; Adani Power up 20%

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

The company's consolidated adjusted profit rose 7.7% to Rs 386.30 crore in Q2 June 2025 (Q2CY25) over Q1 March 2025 (Q1CY25). Consolidated revenue rose 1.6% QoQ to Rs 3260.70 crore in Q2CY25. In constant currency, revenue growth was 1.3% QoQ and 7.5% YoY.

The scrip tumbled 6.52% to currently trade at Rs 730.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Rossell Techsys hits record high after inking supply contract with Boeing

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,300 level; media shares in demand

Nifty below 25,300 level; media shares in demand

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.8 cr

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.8 cr

Wall Street Hits Record Highs as Fed Rate Cut and U.S.-China Talks Lift Optimism

Wall Street Hits Record Highs as Fed Rate Cut and U.S.-China Talks Lift Optimism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon