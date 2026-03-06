H-1B visa FY2027 registration opens: $100,000 fee, new wage rules apply

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Thursday opened the registration window for the FY 2027 H-1B visa programme, allowing US employers to sponsor foreign professionals for speciality jobs. The registration period runs till March 19, 2026, and includes new selection rules and procedural changes that could affect applicants. This visa system too is about to get its first major test.

What has changed this year?

One of the most closely watched changes is a new $100,000 fee for successful sponsors hiring foreign workers from outside the United States. The measure is part of a broader attempt to reshape the visa programme.

Another major shift affects the lottery system used to distribute visas. The Department of Homeland Security last year introduced a system that improves the chances for applicants offered higher wages. Candidates are grouped into four categories depending on how their salary compares with others in the same industry and region. This approach gives preference to higher-paid roles, which immigration analysts say could affect consulting firms that previously secured a large share of H-1B visas through large-scale filings. The policy could favour companies hiring experienced professionals for specialised or senior positions. H-1B Visa 2027 Registration window and deadline

The initial registration period for the FY 2027 H-1B cap opened at noon (ET) on March 4, 2026, and will close at noon (ET) on March 19, 2026. During this period, US employers and their representatives must register prospective employees online through the USCIS system. Late submissions are not accepted once the window closes. Electronic registration is mandatory for H-1B visa Employers must complete the entire registration process through a USCIS online account. Each candidate must be registered electronically before entering the selection process. The digital system continues to replace paper-based filings and is intended to simplify the process and reduce paperwork.

H-1B visa registration fee for each applicant Employers must pay a registration fee of $215 per beneficiary while submitting the H-1B registration. The fee must be paid at the time of registration. Incorrect payments can lead to rejection of the entry. Selection results and next steps Once the registration period closes, USCIS conducts the selection process. Candidates chosen in the selection will receive notifications through their USCIS online accounts. Their employers can then submit a full H-1B petition on their behalf. Only selected registrations move to the petition filing stage. Why the H-1B visa matters

The H-1B programme has an annual cap of 85,000 visas. This includes 20,000 visas reserved for applicants who hold advanced degrees from US universities. Demand for the visa continues to far exceed the available slots. Hundreds of thousands of registrations are usually submitted each year, making the selection process highly competitive for foreign professionals. A large number of applicants come from India, which remains one of the biggest sources of skilled workers entering the US technology sector. For many candidates, accurate registration and timely filing by employers can determine whether they move forward in the process.

Reducing reliance on H-1B visas Big Tech firms including Amazon, Google and Microsoft have long been among the largest users of H-1B visas. Outsourcing and placement companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Cognizant Technology Solutions have also relied heavily on the programme. Staffing companies built a business around recruiting programmers and other technology professionals from overseas and placing them with US clients across sectors including finance and healthcare. But the model has faced criticism in Washington. Labour advocates and lawmakers from both parties say the system can place pressure on wages or reduce opportunities for American workers. The companies reject the claims and say they follow US rules while filling specialised roles.