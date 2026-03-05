Canada Express Entry: 5,500 invitations issued in French-language draw

Canada on Tuesday issued 5,500 invitations to apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system for candidates with French-language proficiency.

To be considered in this draw, candidates needed to have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 397 and have created an Express Entry candidate profile before 6:18 p.m., Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on October 10, 2025.

This is the second French category-based draw of the year and the thirteenth Express Entry selection of 2026 in total. It also features the lowest CRS score for this category in more than a year. Of all Express Entry draws within the last year, only the recent Express Entry draw for physicians with Canadian work experience has seen a lower cut-off score.

What is Canada Express Entry? Express Entry is Canada's online system for managing applications for permanent residence under its skilled worker immigration routes. It covers three federal economic programmes. • Federal Skilled Worker Program • Federal Skilled Trades Program • Canadian Experience Class Why is Canada focusing on French-speaking immigration outside Quebec?

In 2025, about 8.9 per cent of permanent residents admitted outside Quebec were French-speaking. The federal government has set the following targets for French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec: • 9 per cent in 2026 • 9.5 per cent in 2027 • 10.5 per cent in 2028 Measures already in place To support these targets, Ottawa has introduced several measures to attract and retain French-speaking migrants. These include a dedicated Express Entry category for candidates with French-language proficiency, the Francophone Mobility work permit programme, the Francophone Minority Community Student Pilot, and the upcoming Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative.

The federal government has said these measures, along with new provincial allocations, form the pathway towards reaching a 12 per cent share of French-speaking permanent resident admissions outside Quebec by 2029. How have Express Entry draws been conducted in 2026? Express Entry draws in 2026 have largely focused on candidates already in Canada, particularly those with provincial nominations and Canadian work experience. Provincial Nominee Program: 5 Canadian Experience Class: 4 French-language proficiency: 2 Physicians with Canadian work experience: 1 Healthcare and social services: 1 Despite only seeing two draws this year, candidates in Express Entry’s French language-proficiency category have already received 14,000 invitations, the second most of any programme or category this year.