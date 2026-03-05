Iran war may disrupt H-1B travel, jobs: What US visa holders must know

As the conflict between the United States and Iran intensifies, the fallout is beginning to hit an area many foreign workers did not expect: the everyday workings of the US immigration system.

For thousands of professionals tied to US employment visas, the war could translate into sudden travel paralysis, closed embassies, and fresh risks to jobs and legal status, according to Houston-based immigration attorneys Rahul Reddy and Emily Neumann.

In a video discussion, the attorneys said the conflict could cause immediate trouble for people on US work visas by cutting off travel routes, delaying visa processing and pushing some workers towards status problems.

“A visa approval means nothing if the plane never takes off,” Reddy said. Neumann described the situation as a “logistics collapse with immigration consequences”, especially for foreign workers whose jobs depend on timely re-entry to the United States. Travel routes are breaking at the worst moment Large numbers of H-1B, L-1 and other non-immigrant workers rely on Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi while travelling to India, the US and other destinations. With those routes under strain, people who left the US for stamping, family visits or work travel could find themselves stranded abroad, unable to return even if their visa petition remains valid.

The wider disruption is also reaching US missions across the region, with the US Embassy in Kuwait cancelling routine and emergency consular appointments and suspending services until further notice. ALSO READ: US-Iran conflict: UAE waives visa overstay fines for tourists, residents Neumann urged non-immigrant visa holders already in the US not to travel unless absolutely necessary, saying the current disruption is not limited to delayed flights. “It can also affect visa stamping, emergency appointments and access to consular services. If a person leaves the US and then cannot secure a visa appointment or reach an open post, their return may be delayed for weeks or longer,” she said.

Deadlines still run, even when flights do not The attorneys also pointed to a less visible risk inside the US: immigration timelines do not automatically pause because of war. They said people should look closely at their I-94 expiry date and any grace period they are relying on, and act before time runs out, rather than waiting and hoping travel resumes. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Form I-539 can be used to apply for an extension or change of non-immigrant status, and that eligible applicants may file online. Applications should be filed before the authorised stay expires.

Neumann said the risk is especially sharp for visitors, because unlawful presence can create longer-term visa trouble. “Travellers stuck because of conflict-related disruptions should file rather than allow even a short overstay to happen. Doing nothing is the worst option,” Neumann said. What US visa holders should do Reddy and Neumann flagged a few scenarios they expect to see more often if the disruption continues: • If you are on a B-2 visa and your I-94 is nearing expiry, file for an extension or change of status before the deadline, rather than slipping into overstay.

• If you are on H-1B or L-1 and lose your job, do not assume you can depart on time if flights are disrupted; check options early while you still have time. • If you travelled abroad for visa stamping and cannot return, speak to your employer quickly about whether remote work from outside the US is possible while you wait for a route back. ALSO READ: US visa denied despite Fifa WC tickets: Indian businessman explains ordeal • If a consular post cancels appointments, look for alternate posts only after checking entry rules, appointment availability, and travel feasibility, because a second trip can add more uncertainty.

Employers may face decisions they are not used to making For H-1B and L-1 workers, the fallout can become a workplace issue fast. Someone who travelled abroad and cannot get back may face payroll issues or lose their role if the employer refuses remote work. Reddy and Neumann said employers may need to consider flexibility, including temporary remote work from outside the US or longer joining timelines, depending on the employee’s situation. H-1B cap season is running alongside the disruption The timing is awkward because the H-1B cap season is under way. US Citizenship and Immigration Services says the FY2027 H-1B initial registration period opened at noon Eastern on March 4, 2026, and runs until noon Eastern on March 19, 2026.