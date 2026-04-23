H-1B visa holders targeted by US influencers: What rights protect you

A wave of online videos targeting H-1B visa workers in the United States is drawing attention, with influencers linked to “America First” narratives filming confrontations and alleging misuse of the visa programme. Many of these videos focus on Indian tech professionals, who form a large share of H-1B visa holders.

Some of these incidents have involved influencers entering or approaching private properties and workplaces while recording interactions. Immigration attorneys have warned that such encounters can cross legal boundaries and that visa holders are not required to cooperate.

In a recent video discussion, immigration attorneys Rahul Reddy and Emily Brown said H-1B visa holders should be aware of their rights when approached by individuals posing as investigators.

“An ICE officer, a law enforcement officer, and an anti-immigrant influencer are not the same,” said Brown, adding that those legally residing in the US are under no obligation to engage with such individuals. Influencer videos target H-1B workplaces In one widely shared case, Texas-based YouTuber Sara Gonzales filmed visits to addresses listed as H-1B company locations. In her video, she showed what she claimed were inactive offices, including one address that appeared to be residential. In another clip, Gonzales approached a food truck operator she believed to be on an H-1B visa, questioning him on camera about running a side business.

ALSO READ: Pause H-1B visas for 3 yrs, cap cut from 65,000 to 25,000: US Bill proposes Similar content has followed. YouTuber Tyler Oliveira posted a video showing him entering shops and speaking to workers while raising questions about visa compliance. Such videos have gained traction across social media platforms, where anti-India narratives often draw high engagement. What H-1B visa holders can do if approached Steven Brown, an immigration attorney, in a social media post, outlined steps H-1B visa holders can take if confronted or harassed. 1. They are not required to share documents H-1B visa holders are not obligated to provide official documents such as Public Access Files or Labour Condition Application (LCA) records. These are maintained by employers and are not for public inspection by private individuals.

2. Do not open the door If someone arrives at a residential address claiming to investigate, visa holders are not required to let them in. “Do not open the door,” Brown said, referring to such situations. 3. Ask them to leave If individuals refuse to leave private property, they may be considered trespassers. Visa holders can ask them to leave clearly and firmly. 4. Avoid engaging on camera “Don’t try to impress them,” said Reddy. “These influencers are predetermined to insult the Indian community.” He added that engaging often leads to clips being shared widely online. 5. Verify credentials