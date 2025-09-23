H-1B visa: Trump proposes new system to favour higher-skilled workers

Days after imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas , US President Donald Trump's administration proposed a new system to grant approvals based on skills, replacing the earlier lottery-based process, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a related Federal Register notice.

According to the report, the new scheme will prioritise applicants with higher skills who will also be paid higher wages.

If finalised, the process would give greater weight to applications from employers offering higher pay whenever annual H-1B requests exceed the statutory cap of 85,000. The move aims to protect American workers from unfair wage competition, the notice said.

ALSO READ: Golden visas are vanishing in Europe while Trump pushes $1 mn card: Decoded United States (US) President Donald Trump has launched a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after taking office in January, including a push for mass deportations and an attempt to block citizenship for children of immigrants in the US illegally. Recently, his administration intensified its focus on the H-1B programme, popular with tech and outsourcing companies for hiring skilled foreign workers, saying it would impose a $100,000 fee on all H-1B visa holders ALSO READ: China to launch K-Visa for global talent as US slaps $100,000 H-1B fee The sudden announcements led to widespread chaos and confusion, with leading tech companies issuing advisories to employees not to leave the US and asking those out of the country to return before September 21, when the new rules would kick in. Less than 24 hours later, the White House clarified that the fees would apply only to new cases, and would be a one-time payment instead of an annual one, as previously declared.