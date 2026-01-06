India launches new e-Business visa for Chinese nationals: How to apply

India has rolled out a new e-Production Investment Business Visa, or e-B-4 Visa for Chinese businessmen visiting the country for defined business purposes, according to a recent advisory on the Indian Embassy website in Beijing.

The visa, effective from January 1, allows for stays of up to six months and can be applied online, removing the need to visit the embassy or rely on agents.

Who can apply and for what purposes?

The e-B-4 Visa is targeted at Chinese nationals engaged in business operations such as:

· Installation and commissioning of machinery or equipment

· Quality checks and essential maintenance

· Production and IT or ERP system ramp-up · Staff training and supply chain development for vendor empanelment · Plant design and operational bring-up · Visits by senior management or executives Application process Indian companies looking to invite Chinese nationals under the e-B-4 Visa scheme must register on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal maintained by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) at nsws.gov.in. Prospective visa applicants can submit their forms online through the Bureau of Immigration’s e-Visa portal at indianvisaonline.gov.in. Mandatory supporting documents must accompany each application. Once submitted, the visa is expected to be issued within 45 to 50 days.