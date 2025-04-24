New US visa rule: Carry this to avoid visa cancellation at interview

A new visa regulation now requires all applicants attending US visa interviews on or after April 1 to carry a DS-160 form with a confirmation barcode beginning with “AA” that matches the one used while scheduling their appointment, according to the latest update by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The DS-160, also known as the Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application, is required for all short-term US visas, including B1/B2 (tourist/business), F-1 (student), H-1B (work), and J-1 (exchange visitor) categories. The form must be submitted online via the Department of State website prior to scheduling a visa interview.

“This requirement is mandatory for all applicants, including those from India, and applies across all nonimmigrant visa categories—tourist, student, work, and exchange visas,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration, speaking to Business Standard.

What has changed?

Previously, applicants could update or modify their DS-160 even after securing an interview slot. That flexibility is no longer allowed.

“Now, the DS-160 must be finalised before scheduling. The barcode from that form must match what is entered into the visa appointment system. If there's a mismatch, the applicant will not be allowed to attend the interview and will need to reschedule, leading to potential delays in travel plans. This rule applies to Indian applicants as well, as confirmed by US embassies and consulates operating in India,” said Singh.

The US State Department has not made an official announcement on this update via its main website, but the instruction has already come into effect across consulates and embassies in several countries.

Why this matters

If your DS-160 barcode number does not match the appointment details, you will not be allowed to attend the interview

You’ll need to reschedule, which may cause:

Delays in joining work

Missed university deadlines

Disruptions to family reunions

This is now being enforced at US embassies in India, among other locations

What applicants should do now

To avoid issues on the day of the interview, applicants are advised to:

< Fill out the DS-160 completely and correctly before booking an appointment

< Ensure the form includes accurate details such as name, passport number, and travel plans

< Save the confirmation page and check the barcode starts with “AA”

< Use the same DS-160 barcode when scheduling your visa interview

< If a new DS-160 is submitted later, update your appointment profile accordingly or reschedule your appointment

“If you’re unsure or need help, consult official consular sources or a qualified immigration adviser,” said Singh.

The DS-160 remains a vital part of the US nonimmigrant visa process, as the information provided helps consular officers assess each applicant’s eligibility during the interview.