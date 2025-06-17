Won't tolerate illegal immigration: US to ban Indian officials involved

The United States has imposed new visa restrictions on foreign government officials and travel industry executives believed to be involved in facilitating illegal immigration into the country, including through its southwest border.

In a statement shared on Monday, June 17, by the US Embassy in India via its official X account, the embassy said, “We will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the United States.”

The statement comes just days after a crackdown in California’s Los Angeles, where federal immigration authorities targeted groups allegedly involved in mass smuggling operations.

The US has imposed visa bans on Indian travel agency heads and foreign officials accused of aiding illegal immigration, warning of wider entry restrictions and penalties.

Restrictions cover foreign officials, customs and port staff US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier, on March 5, 2025, announced that the new visa policy would apply to a wide set of individuals including: * Immigration and customs officials * Airport and port authority personnel * Foreign government officials * Others found to be “knowingly facilitating the transit of aliens intending to illegally immigrate into the United States via the US Southwest border” “The United States has established new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others who do so,” Rubio said. The statement from the embassy added that criminal cartels involved in illegal immigration and smuggling had been designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under the Trump administration.

Countries refusing deportation may face wider entry bans The US also warned that governments that fail to repatriate their nationals could face broader immigration consequences. “Governments that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals from the United States face serious consequences, including broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals,” the embassy said. The embassy reiterated that while the US continues to welcome legitimate visitors, it “cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law.” Indian travel agents under scanner The latest move follows visa restrictions imposed last month on owners, executives, and senior officials of Indian travel agencies accused of knowingly helping individuals migrate illegally to the US.

The US State Department said, “Mission India’s Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations.” It added, “The US is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.” The department said it would “continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks.”