Student visa holders in New Zealand can now work 25 hours weekly

The New Zealand government has rolled out new immigration measures under its International Education Going for Growth Plan, first introduced in July 2025. The set of changes is designed to boost international enrolments, safeguard education standards, and manage migration flows responsibly.

Students can now work more hours during study

From November 3, international students enrolled in eligible tertiary or secondary programmes can work up to 25 hours a week, an increase from the previous 20-hour limit.

The higher allowance applies automatically to all new student visas issued from November 3, even if the application was lodged earlier. Students holding older visas will need to apply for a variation of conditions or a fresh visa to gain the additional five hours.

Most student visas already permit full-time work during summer and other scheduled breaks. Those whose visas remain valid after summer can choose to apply for the extra hours later. However, school students in Years 12 and 13 will still need written consent from both their school and parents to work during term time. How many visas are affected by the change? According to Immigration New Zealand, there are currently 40,987 student visa holders with in-study work rights. Of these, 29,790 visas will expire on or before March 31, 2026, and 11,197 after that date. Officials said that not all eligible students are likely to apply immediately for the new 25-hour limit, as many may wait until their next visa renewal or the end of their studies.

What about exchange and study abroad students? The government has also extended in-study work rights to all tertiary students enrolled in approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes, including those on one-semester courses. The change, officials said, is expected to make New Zealand universities and colleges more attractive to international students seeking short-term academic exposure. When do students need a new visa? Students who switch their education provider or lower their level of study, for example, moving from a degree to a diploma, will now generally need to apply for a new student visa instead of a variation of conditions. Exceptions will be made only in limited situations, such as when a provider shuts down unexpectedly.