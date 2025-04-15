Saudi Arabia adds 10,000 Hajj slots for India, 2025 quota hits 175,000

Saudi Arabia has agreed to accommodate 10,000 more Indian Hajj pilgrims this year, pushing the country’s total quota to 175,025, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Tuesday, April 15.

This decision follows a request from the Indian government after several private tour operators missed Saudi deadlines, triggering concerns over accommodation and safety for Indian pilgrims.

Annual quota increased, but not without trouble

In a post on X, the ministry said the annual Hajj quota for India had increased from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025. Out of this, arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims are being handled by the Hajj Committee of India.

“The Government of India accords high priority to facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage for Indian Muslims,” the ministry wrote. “The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), through the Hajj Committee of India, is managing arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims in the current year under the main quota. All necessary preparations—flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services—were completed per Saudi guidelines.”

Missed deadlines by private tour operators

The remaining quota was assigned to private tour operators. However, the ministry noted that over 800 operators were consolidated into 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) in line with updated Saudi norms.

“Quota was allocated to them well in advance,” the ministry wrote. “However, the CHGOs failed to meet critical Saudi deadlines and could not finalise required contracts for Mina camps, accommodation, and transportation—despite repeated reminders.”

The Saudi Hajj Ministry reportedly raised concerns about safety, particularly in Mina, where the area had already been occupied due to delays. Authorities ruled out deadline extensions for any country this year.

Indian government stepped in

India engaged with Saudi officials at multiple levels, including ministerial, to resolve the situation. Following these interventions, the Saudi Hajj Ministry agreed to reopen the Nusuk Portal to allow 10,000 additional pilgrims.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has issued urgent directions to the CHGOs to complete their processes without further delay.

“India remains appreciative of any further gesture from Saudi authorities to accommodate more pilgrims,” the ministry said.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene. “The sudden cut in India’s private #Hajj quota has caused distress to thousands of pilgrims,” Stalin wrote on X.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah also flagged concerns. “The reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning,” he said on X.

Pilgrimage rules and penalties

The Hajj pilgrimage in 2025 is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9, depending on the moon sighting.

This year, Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter rules. Take a look at the new guidelines:

1. Individuals entering Makkah without a valid Hajj permit will face a fine of SR 10,000 (around ₹2.23 lakh), up from SR 1,000 earlier

2. People on visit visas are barred from performing Hajj

3. Pilgrims without correct permits found in Makkah, Mina, Arafat, or Muzdalifah will be fined

4. Hajj visa holders must remain within designated areas: Makkah, Madinah, and pilgrimage sites