Home / Immigration / Share of Indian-borns in US naturalisations fell to 9-yr low in FY24

Share of Indian-borns in US naturalisations fell to 9-yr low in FY24

As the Trump administration pushes denaturalisation targets, US citizenship trends show a decline in Indian naturalisations and longer scrutiny of immigrants

US Passport
premium
People born in Mexico accounted for 13.16 per cent of all naturalisations, followed by India.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Donald Trump-led US administration recently directed the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to increase its efforts to revoke citizenship of foreign-born naturalised US citizens by setting internal targets of denaturalisation.
 
Mexican-born citizens lead naturalisation stats
 
Over 0.8 million individuals became US citizens through the naturalisation route in the US in FY24 (October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024). People born in Mexico accounted for 13.16 per cent of all naturalisations, followed by India. 
 
Share of Indian-borns in US naturalised citizens declining

Also Read

Trump's top adviser says children of immigrants a 'problem' for US

US removes H-1B visa lottery selection: How will it impact Indian workers?

US patrol agents arrest 30 Indian nationals living illegally in America

'60 Minutes' segment on Trump immigration policy accidentally airs online

Vance lashes out at commentators for derogatory remarks against wife Usha

 
In FY24, 49,700 people born in India were naturalised as citizens of the US — a fall of nearly 16 per cent from FY23. This group’s share out of the total approved naturalisations in FY24 was 6.07 per cent, the lowest since FY15. 
 
Indian applicants get naturalised relatively fast
 
To be eligible for naturalisation, an applicant must spend at least five years as a lawful permanent resident (LPR), except in special circumstances. The median years spent as LPR for all citizens naturalised in FY24 was 7.5 years. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US shifts H-1B to wage-weighted lottery, raising risks for students

New Zeland FTA to unlock jobs for 5000 Indian professionals: Commerce Sec

NRIs in California can get faster passport, OCI services with new LA centre

Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa application fee upheld by US federal judge

H-1B, H-4 visa delays: How applicants can request expedited interviews

Topics :Trump administrationUS citizenshipUS immigration law

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story