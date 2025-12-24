Vance lashes out at commentators for derogatory remarks against wife Usha

US Vice President J D Vance has lashed out at commentators for remarks against his Indian-origin wife Second Lady Usha Vance.

Vance's remarks came in response to comments by right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes, who used an ethnic slur to describe Usha and had referred to the Vice President as a "race traitor" on one of his livestreams.

let me be clear: anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat shit. That's my official policy as vice president of the United States," Vance said.

"And my attitude towards anybody, again, who is calling for judging people based on their ethnic heritage, whether they're Jewish or white or anything else, it's disgusting. We shouldn't be doing it, he said in an interview to UnHerd over the weekend.

Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred, have no place in the conservative movement. Whether you are attacking somebody because they're white or because they are black or because they're Jewish, I think it's disgusting, he said. Fuentes, in one of his livestreams, said, "And now they're all in favour of a fat, race mixer who's married to a jeet, who named his son Vivek ... and that's your guy?" "Your guy is literally a fat, gay race traitor who married a jeet... he said, using a racial slur for Indians. Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate for president in 2024 and who is now running for governor of Ohio in 2026, had called out Fuentes for his racist remarks against Usha.

If like Mr Fuentes.you publicly call Usha Vance a jeet, then you have no place in the conservative movement, period. The point isn't to clutch pearls, but to prevent the gradual legitimisation of this un-American animus, Ramaswamy had said. Vance also hit back at Jen Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary who is now a host on MS NOW. (To) think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else. I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we'll save you. And that he's willing to do anything to get there," Psaki had said on the show.

Usha and JD Vance, who met while attending Yale Law School, have three kids - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She also has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar. Her parents Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s. Krish Chilukuri is a lecturer in Academic Affairs in the College of Engineering, Department of Aerospace Engineering, San Diego State University, according to the university website.