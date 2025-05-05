Trump's Catch and Revoke rule: Minor offences could cost your US visa

Now, even a minor offence can get your visa revoked in the United States. In an escalation of its immigration enforcement agenda, the Trump administration has introduced a new policy allowing the US government to revoke the visas of foreign nationals—students, workers, and visitors alike—for even minor legal infractions.

Foreign nationals visiting or living legally could lose their visa status if they break the law under the new “catch and revoke” policy, announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Whenever the government catches non-US citizens breaking our laws, we will take action to revoke their status,” said Rubio on X, calling a visa “a privilege, not a right.”

Policy unveiled without clear limits

The policy, first published on April 30, 2025, in a newsletter authored by Rubio, said it would target immigrants convicted of criminal activity, including domestic violence and assault.

However, the announcement did not specify the range of crimes that could trigger visa revocation. Immigration experts have questioned how the government would implement the measure, given the wide authority it grants officials.

“They stripped student visas from people for speeding tickets,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council. “Now they're suggesting they'll do the same to everyone.”

Reichlin-Melnick shared on social media that “the Trump administration implied in court that it's their position that if they could deport every noncitizen ticketed for speeding (even if the ticket is later dismissed!) they would do it, and the only thing stopping them right now is 'capacity.'”

The policy also singles out foreign students allegedly supporting Hamas or taking part in pro-Palestinian campus protests. Rubio blamed the Biden administration for not protecting Jewish students during recent unrest.

“They allowed campus buildings to be overrun by violent thugs,” he wrote.

Citing the Immigration and Nationality Act, Rubio said that student visa holders who support or endorse terrorist organisations would be deemed inadmissible. Intelligence-sharing with law enforcement agencies would be used to identify and cancel visas in such cases.

Broader crackdown tied to Trump’s second term

Rubio linked the new policy to a broader set of changes under Trump’s second term. In his 100-day statement, Rubio said the State Department had become “a leaner machine” by closing offices like the Global Engagement Center, cutting funding to NGOs, and reducing bureaucratic procedures.

Additional executive measures include:

< Requiring US universities to disclose all foreign funding sources or risk losing federal support

< Targeting international students and institutions seen as sympathetic to America’s adversaries

< Stepping up diplomatic efforts to expel China from managing the Panama Canal

< Pressuring NATO allies to increase defence spending

< Reclassifying the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation

Rubio defended the changes by saying, “The time of contemptuously taking advantage of our nation’s generosity ends.”

Criticism from immigration experts

David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, called the new policy “absurd” and said it runs contrary to US immigration law.

“Wealthy, skilled people with other options will not settle in a country where their lives can be ruined for a speeding ticket or operating an illegal lemonade stand,” he said in a post on X.

Civil liberties groups have already started legal challenges. Courts have reversed several visa revocations, and more lawsuits are expected. Lawyers argue the policy could breach due process protections and chill free speech.

The State Department issues non-immigrant visas to a wide range of individuals, including tourists, students, investors, nannies, and the spouses and children of permanent residents.

Rubio said the State Department, under his leadership, "has now made clear that a visa is a privilege, not a right."

Students with minor infractions face cancellations

The administration has recently targeted student visa holders who protested Israel’s war in Gaza or voiced pro-Palestinian views. Students with minor infractions, such as traffic violations, have also faced visa terminations.

In late April, the administration reversed its decision to cancel hundreds of foreign student visas after a series of court challenges.

Consequences extend beyond students

Ajay Sharma, an immigration expert, said the consequences of minor offences are not limited to students.

“Drunken driving is taken extremely seriously in countries like the US. It’s not just student visas—permanent residency visas can also be revoked if someone is caught repeatedly driving under the influence,” Sharma told Business Standard.

He gave the example of a student transitioning from a study visa to an open work permit before applying for permanent residency.

“Even during the post-graduation period, such as while on Optional Practical Training (OPT) or other post-study work options, a DUI offence could result in the refusal of a green card application,” he said. “This is why anyone on a temporary visa should strictly avoid it.”