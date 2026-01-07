US Embassy warns Indian students of breaking laws, says visa is a privilege

The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday said that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right," warning Indian students that their visas can be revoked if they break the law.

In an X post, the US Embassy said, "Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right."

Last year, the US Embassy also cautioned citizens against remaining in America beyond their authorised stay, saying violators risk deportation and a lifelong entry ban.

Crackdown on Immigration The US has intensified its scrutiny of immigration laws, with authorities frequently referring to unauthorised immigrants as "illegal aliens." The government has not only tightened visa regulations but also carried out multiple large-scale deportations. Last year, the US deported several Indian citizens, many of whom had entered the country through the so-called 'Dunki route', an illegal migration pathway that often involves dangerous journeys via South and Central America. According to the data shared by the government, between January and March 2025, a total of 388 Indian nationals were deported to India from the US. Separately, the US deported 55 Indian nationals through Panama. Of the total deportees,126 were from Punjab, followed by Haryana (110) and Gujarat (74).