US visa: How an Indian applicant cleared a B1/B2 interview smoothly

Getting a US visa is often seen as a tough process, particularly for Indian applicants. But a Delhi-based management consultant recently shared a largely smooth experience at the US Consulate in New Delhi while applying for a B1/B2 tourist visa in a Reddit post.

The applicant is a frequent traveller with an existing F2 dependent visa and a documented travel record to the United States.

An unexpected language exchange

The interview took an unexpected turn when the US consular officer noticed the applicant’s place of birth.

“Telugu? I don’t speak Telugu, I can speak Hindi,” the officer said.

The applicant responded calmly, “It’s okay officer, I speak good English.” The brief exchange set the tone for what followed, with the interview continuing in English. Discussion around travel plans and visa category The officer asked about the purpose of travel. When the applicant said he planned to visit his wife in the US, who is on an F-1 student visa, the officer remarked, “You should apply for a dependent visa man.” The applicant clarified his position. “I already have an F2 visa, but I do not intend to maintain my dependent status,” he said.

Questions then shifted to his professional background. “I’m a management consultant,” he said, adding, “Nearly 10 years.” Explaining a long stay in the US The officer asked about his last visit to the United States. “I was in the US for 10 months between 2024 and 2025 during my wife’s study period. I was on a sabbatical,” the applicant said. The officer appeared puzzled. “Sabbatical? That’s a big word. What does that mean?” “It means I was on long leave for 10 months,” the applicant replied. Clarifying work and future intentions The officer then asked whether he had worked during that stay. “Do you mean, while I was in the US?” the applicant asked.

“Yes,” the officer said, with a suspicious look. “No officer, I know I am not allowed to,” the applicant replied. Questions also covered his wife’s future plans. “She plans to come back after she makes use of her OPT period,” he said. “You sure?” the officer asked. “Yes officer, we spoke about it,” he replied. When asked why he had not considered taking up a job in the US, the applicant explained, “My specific area of management consulting is suited only to the Indian context, so I prefer not to.” Approval at the end of the interview

After the exchange, the officer smiled and said, “You both sound like a dream couple man, we need people like you. And for that, I’m approving your visa.” The applicant thanked him before leaving the consulate. The account comes at a time when many Indians continue to face refusals and delays in US visitor visa processing. What questions are usually asked during a US B1/B2 visa interview Common questions during a tourist visa interview include: — Purpose of travel to the United States — Current role and employment details — Previous international travel — Family background