Canada's 2026 immigration changes: Study permits, jobs and visas explained

Canada rolled out a set of immigration and labour policy changes on January 1, 2026, covering study permits, startup visas and employment rules in major provinces. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the measures are meant to “streamline pathways, improve workforce mobility, and prepare for new pilot initiatives”.

Here is a closer look at five changes now in force, and how they affect prospective immigrants, including Indian applicants.

Graduate students exempt from attestation requirement

Master’s and PhD students no longer need a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter when applying for a study permit. The exemption applies to students enrolled in master’s and doctoral programmes at public designated learning institutions.

IRCC says graduate students are no longer counted under provincial study permit caps. Some doctoral candidates may also qualify for faster processing, in some cases within two weeks. For many Indian postgraduate applicants, this reduces upfront deposit requirements and allows applications to move forward even when provincial caps have been reached. Start-Up Visa paused for new applicants IRCC stopped accepting new Start-Up Visa permanent residence applications at 11:59 pm on December 31, 2025. Only applicants who received a commitment certificate from a designated organisation during 2025 can still apply, with a deadline of June 30, 2026. New work permit applications linked to the Start-Up Visa have also been paused, though existing permit holders can apply for extensions.

The government says the pause supports a “transition to a new, targeted pilot for immigrant entrepreneurs” planned for 2026. Indian startup founders without an existing commitment will need to wait for the new pilot or consider provincial entrepreneur programmes. Faster mobility for certified professionals in Ontario Ontario has activated its “As of Right” framework, allowing qualified professionals certified in other provinces to start working in Ontario within 10 business days of credential validation. Workers can practise for up to six months while completing local authorisation requirements. The rule covers more than 50 regulators and around 300 professional designations, including engineers, architects, electricians and certain healthcare roles.

This change applies to both Canadian citizens and internationally trained professionals already licensed elsewhere in the country. Ban on ‘Canadian work experience’ in job postings From January 1, 2026, Ontario employers can no longer require “Canadian work experience” in job advertisements or application forms. The change falls under amendments to the Employment Standards Act. Employers must also disclose when artificial intelligence tools are used during hiring. The reform is expected to benefit newcomers and recent arrivals, including internationally trained Indian professionals who often face barriers entering regulated fields. Alberta tightens its Rural Renewal Stream