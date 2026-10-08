US plans $70,000 fee for students seeking jobs after graduation: Explained

The United States has proposed a $70,000 fee for international students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT), a move that could significantly increase the cost for Indians hoping to work in the country after graduation.

According to the proposal by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), educational institutions would have to pay $70,000 for a student's first OPT application. A renewal would attract a further $30,000 fee, according to news agency PTI.

The proposal is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to tighten rules around international students and their transition from education to employment in the US.

What is OPT and who will be affected?

OPT allows international students on F-1 visas to gain work experience in the US in jobs related to their field of study.

Students are generally eligible for up to one year of OPT after completing their course. Those graduating in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can qualify for an additional two years, taking the total period to three years. The proposed fee would apply when a student participates in OPT for the first time. The institution would have to pay $70,000, followed by $30,000 for a renewal, according to PTI. The proposal does not state that students themselves would directly pay the fee. However, the high cost could still affect colleges, employers and students if institutions pass on some or all of the additional expense.

Why is the US proposing such a high fee? DHS says the proposal aims to tackle fraud and abuse in the OPT system. According to PTI, the department said its Student and Exchange Visitor Program had identified cases involving schools, employers and F-1 students allegedly exploiting OPT rules. These included problematic worksites and so-called "pay-to-stay" arrangements, where students maintain their visa status through questionable employment arrangements. DHS has also argued that OPT has increasingly been used as a route into the US workforce rather than simply as practical training linked to a student's studies. The department described the programme as a "pipeline for cheap foreign labour" and said the proposed changes were intended to ensure foreign students demonstrate their value to employers.

Why does it matter to Indian students? India was the largest source of international students in the US in the 2024-25 academic year, with more than 363,000 students enrolled in various courses, according to PTI. That makes Indian students particularly exposed to any policy that raises the cost or uncertainty of remaining in the US after graduation. The impact could be greater for students choosing expensive US universities based partly on the possibility of gaining work experience after completing their degrees. A tighter OPT system could make that pathway less predictable. The proposed fee could also affect universities because overseas students are an important source of tuition revenue. Employers in sectors that recruit international graduates, particularly technical fields, could also face higher costs if the proposal takes effect.

Is the $70,000 fee final? No. The fee is only a proposal at this stage. The public will have 60 days to submit comments before DHS decides whether to finalise the rule. Higher education groups and business organisations could also challenge the proposal in court, which may delay or prevent its implementation, according to PTI. The proposal comes after other immigration measures affecting international students. The Trump administration has also sought to tighten the rules governing how long foreign students can remain in the US. A separate rule seeking to limit stays beyond four years was blocked by a federal court in September.