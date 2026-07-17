US revives rule that could deny green cards over public benefits: Details

The Trump administration is reviving a controversial immigration policy that could make it harder for some people to obtain a United States green card if they have used certain government-funded welfare programmes. The move reverses a Biden-era policy and could affect immigrants applying for permanent residency, including eligible Indian applicants living in the US.

According to the Associated Press, the revived “public charge” rule appeared in the Federal Register on July 17 and will be formally published on July 20. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the rule will come into effect on September 18.

What is the rule?

The public charge rule is based on a long-standing principle in US immigration law that people applying for permanent residency should not be primarily dependent on government assistance.

While federal law has always required green card applicants to demonstrate that they are unlikely to become a public charge, the Trump administration’s version expands the range of public benefits that immigration authorities may consider while evaluating an application, according to AP. These benefits could include programmes such as: Food assistance (food stamps)

Medicaid

Housing vouchers

Certain other government welfare benefits ALSO READ: US to restore stricter public charge test for green cards: Key changes The policy does not automatically deny a green card to everyone who has received public assistance. Instead, the use of such benefits can become one of several factors considered while assessing whether an applicant is likely to depend on government support in the future.

Why has the rule returned? The policy was first introduced during President Donald Trump's first term and came into force in February 2020. It was one of several measures aimed at tightening legal immigration by placing greater emphasis on an applicant's financial self-sufficiency. However, the rule was withdrawn after President Joe Biden took office, with his administration reversing several immigration restrictions introduced by the first Trump administration. Now, following Trump's return to office, the administration has decided to restore the policy as part of its broader immigration agenda. In a statement cited by AP, USCIS said the government is “reaffirming the requirement of self-reliance” and protecting public resources. The agency added that the policy restores the principle that immigrants should be able to support themselves without relying on taxpayer-funded benefits.