In a major relief, a US federal court last week struck down the Trump administration’s proposed four-year admission limit for international students, allowing students to continue staying in the country for the duration of their authorised academic programmes without applying for extensions solely because their courses exceed four years.

In a November 16 judgment, US District Judge F Dennis Saylor IV vacated the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Duration of Status (D/S) rule, which sought to replace the existing system with fixed admission periods, generally capped at four years.

The decision means that the existing Duration of Status framework remains in force across the US. Students pursuing doctoral programmes, extended research or courses requiring more than four years can continue under the existing rules, provided they maintain their F-1 immigration status.

The ruling also preserves the existing 60-day grace period after completion of an academic programme or authorised practical training. The Trump administration had proposed reducing this to 30 days. What would the rule have changed? Under the existing Duration of Status system, F-1 students can generally remain in the US as long as they are enrolled in an authorised academic programme and comply with immigration requirements. The July 17, 2026, DHS regulation proposed replacing this arrangement with fixed admission periods of generally no more than four years. Students requiring additional time would have had to apply to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension of stay.

The proposal also sought to restrict changes in academic programmes, university transfers and enrolment in additional courses. DHS had argued that fixed admission periods would strengthen immigration oversight, improve fraud detection and allow periodic reviews of foreign students' eligibility. However, Judge Saylor found that the department had failed to adequately assess the costs and benefits of the proposed changes. The court also questioned why DHS had not considered improving the existing Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which universities use to report information about international students. The judge further found that certain restrictions on academic choices exceeded the department's statutory authority. "The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa program," Judge Saylor said.

What does the ruling mean for Indian students? According to Pritesh Jagani, a study abroad and career coach, the judgment offers relief to Indian students, particularly those pursuing longer academic programmes or planning to move between universities. He said in a social media post: No four-year cap: Students will not need to seek a USCIS extension solely because their academic programmes exceed four years. 60-day grace period: The existing 60-day period after programme completion remains in place for eligible students. University transfers: The proposed additional restrictions on changing institutions and academic programmes will not take effect. Existing F-1 transfer requirements continue. OPT and STEM OPT: Eligible students can continue accessing Optional Practical Training (OPT) and the 24-month STEM OPT extension under existing regulations.

Travel: Existing visa and re-entry requirements remain unchanged. An expired F-1 visa stamp does not automatically mean that a student has lost lawful immigration status inside the US. Students must still maintain their SEVIS records, pursue a full course of study where required and comply with employment authorisation and reporting conditions. Separate relief on CPT restrictions In another development, a US federal court has temporarily blocked restrictions introduced by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) on Curricular Practical Training (CPT). In August 2026, SEVP had issued guidance limiting CPT to practical training that was mandatory for all students pursuing a particular degree. This excluded certain elective internships undertaken for academic credit.

On November 17, Judge Julia E Kobick stayed the guidance, finding that the higher education associations challenging it were likely to succeed in arguing that the change was arbitrary and capricious. The court noted that elective, credit-bearing training had been treated as CPT since 1991 and that SEVP had changed its interpretation without adequately explaining the decision. The order prevents enforcement of the guidance against the plaintiffs' member institutions, their employees and students while judicial review continues. However, it does not require universities to resume authorising elective CPT. Can the Trump administration appeal? The legal battle may not be over. The administration can appeal the November 16 judgment and seek a stay of the decision. However, filing an appeal alone would not automatically reinstate the four-year admission rule.

For now, the existing Duration of Status system remains in effect. Students should continue following their university's immigration guidance and monitor further developments. The ruling is also important for US universities, which rely on international students for tuition revenue, research and academic programmes. According to the Institute of International Education's Open Doors 2026 report, US institutions enrolled approximately 1.15 million international students in the 2025-26 academic year. What next? Commenting on the implications of the ruling, Karim Jivani, an immigration attorney at Reddy Neumann Brown PC, said the decision provides immediate relief to international students, universities and employers by preserving the longstanding Duration of Status framework.