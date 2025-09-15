US visa bulletin October: EB-5 green card for Indians jumps 15 months

Good news for green card applicants! The US visa bulletin for October 2025, the first of the financial year 2026 that begins on October 1, brings major forward movement in priority dates for India across both employment and family visa categories.

The Final Action Date for EB-5 (unreserved) India applications will advance by nearly 15 months, from November 15, 2019 to February 1, 2021. Other employment-based categories also see modest but positive progress.

What is the US Visa Bulletin?

The Visa Bulletin is published monthly by the US Department of State. It helps green card applicants understand when they may move forward in the process.

Here’s how it works: Dates for Filing: If your priority date is earlier than this date, you can submit your application paperwork, though your green card won’t be issued yet. Final Action Dates: If your priority date is earlier than this cut-off, your application can be processed and potentially approved. Applicants already living in the US may submit an adjustment of status application when their priority date is current. Those living abroad must apply for an immigrant visa through a US consulate. Employment-based green cards The EB-5 programme, often called the immigrant investor visa, allows investors to obtain a green card. In October, the EB-5 India category sees its Final Action Date shift forward by over a year.

For employment-based visas, the bulletin records the following: EB-1 India: February 15, 2022 (unchanged) EB-2 India: January 1, 2013 (unchanged) EB-3 India: August 22, 2013 (was May 22, 2013) Other Workers India: August 22, 2013 (was May 22, 2013) EB-4 India: July 1, 2020 EB-5 unreserved India: February 1, 2021 (was November 15, 2019) EB-5 set aside categories (rural, high unemployment, infrastructure): Current The bulletin also outlines filing dates, allowing applicants to submit adjustment applications earlier. For example, the EB-3 filing date for India is now August 15, 2014 (up from June 8, 2013). Family-based green cards In family categories, the most striking change is in F2A, for spouses and children of permanent residents. The Final Action Date here moves forward by 17 months, from September 1, 2022 to February 1, 2024.

The US bulletin lists the following for India: F1: November 8, 2016 (was July 15, 2016) F2A: February 1, 2024 (was September 1, 2022) F2B: November 22, 2016 (was October 15, 2016) F3: September 8, 2011 (was August 1, 2011) F4: November 1, 2006 (unchanged) For filing dates: F1: September 1, 2017 (unchanged) F2A: September 22, 2025 (was June 1, 2025) F2B: January 1, 2017 (unchanged) F3: July 22, 2012 (unchanged) F4: December 1, 2006 (unchanged) Overall visa limits for 2026 The bulletin sets out the statutory caps for the financial year: Family-sponsored immigrant visas: 226,000