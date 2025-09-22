Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / New H1-B visa fees rule drags Nifty IT 4%; Tech M, LTIMindtree sink upto 6%

New H1-B visa fees rule drags Nifty IT 4%; Tech M, LTIMindtree sink upto 6%

The BSE IT index also fell 3.5 per cent in the intraday trade. Thus far in calendar year 2025, the BSE IT index has underperformed the market by sliding 19 per cent

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

The Trump administration's executive order, imposing a $100,000 levy on every new H1B visa from September 21, initially shook Indian IT companies

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IT shares today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies came under heavy selling pressure on Monday with the Nifty IT index plunging 4 per cent to 35,145.10 levels on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in the intraday trade, after US President Donald Trump imposed a higher $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment.
 
At 09:25 AM, Nifty IT index was the top loser among the sectoral indices on the NSE and was down 2.74 per cent at 35,574.65. By comparison, the Nifty50 was down 0.20 per cent.
 
The BSE IT index also traded lower by 2.5 per cent around the same time, after falling 3.5 per cent in the intraday trade. Thus far in calendar year 2025, the BSE IT index has underperformed the market by sliding 19 per cent as compared to a 5-per cent rally in the BSE Sensex.
 
 
Among individual stocks, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, Coforge, and Mphasis tumbled between 5 per cent and 6 per cent in the intraday trade. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Infosys shares, too, were down in the range of 3 per cent to 4 per cent on the Nifty IT index.

New H1-B visa fees impact on Indian IT companies

 
The Trump administration's executive order, imposing a $100,000 levy on every new H1B visa from September 21, initially shook Indian IT companies as Indians accounted for nearly 71 per cent of all H-1B holders in FY24, while 14,319 visas were sponsored by Indian IT firms in FY25. However, the White House has clarified that the levy applies only to initial petitions, not renewals, re-entries or existing holders, easing fears of a recurring or blanket cost burden.

Also Read

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

TCS

$100K H-1B visa fees add to TCS' woes; firm second-biggest beneficiary

TCS

TCS to transform Vodafone Idea's biz support system via AI-driven platform

TCS

TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

$13 billion worth of IT contracts up for renewal in coming months

 
Companies are, now, scrambling to assuage investor concerns. Mphasis, for instance, clarified that its net new visa applications in calendar year 2025 was 130,  of which it has received 78 new approvals till date.
 
Similarly, Coforge said that it filed only 65 new H-1B visa petitions in FY25, of which 63 were approved by USCI. BPO firm Firstsource, too, mentioned that it had zero-dependency on the H-1B program for its operations.
 
"We do not foresee any significant impact on our financials or operations given our low H1B filing volume as well as the relative portion of our overall US employees that are on H1B visas," Mphasis said in an exchange filing.
 
It added: Our focus on AI-led deals has helped us build sufficient system resiliency. Over the years, we have been steadily reducing our reliance on visas through increased local hiring, acquisitions, and partnerships.
 
"With renewals and existing visa holders excluded, the financial impact for Indian IT service players will be largely deferred to new hires," said ICICI Securities expects a marginal near-term margin pressure of 50-100 bps for firms with heavier H-1B reliance. 
Notably, visa allocations for top firms have already fallen sharply between 2022 and 2025, reflecting lower dependence on the programme.
 
ICICI Securities said large IT players now deploy only 20–50 per cent of their US workforce via H-1Bs. "Thus, broadly, the effect is limited given the secular decline in H-1B usage and the accelerating shift to offshore/nearshore delivery," it said.
 
However, due to the near-term pressure on margins amid an already tough market, the brokerage firm believes this is sentimentally negative for the sector. However, over the medium term, Indian IT would largely neutralise the impact via higher local hiring, nearshoring, and offshoring.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, meanwhile, estimate that the top-10 IT Services players have 1.2-4.1 per cent of their total employee base on H-1B.
 
"In a scenario of increased local hiring without offsets, we estimate that margin impact could be 15-50bps. In a more likely scenario of higher offshoring, the above impact could be completely negated. Financially, therefore, this is neutral, in our view," it said.
 
Importantly, with one of the biggest regulatory overhangs now behind, this event is net positive, in our view, analysts at the brokerage said.
 

More From This Section

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty50 near 25,300; IT shares bleed on new H-1B visa fee

Adani Group

Adani Group stocks rally up to 19%; Adani Enterprises up 3% in muted market

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares jump 6% on singing multiple MoUs; Details

Schloss Bangalore, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, Leela Hotels, Leela Palaces (Photo: Company Website)

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Schloss Bangalore; sees 43% upside

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Netweb Technologies gains 6%, hits record high on securing ₹450 crore-order

Topics : H1B Visa TCS Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index Infosys Tech Mahindra The Smart Investor IT stocks Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon