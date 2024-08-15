1.4 bn Indians stand with Bangladesh amid violence against minorities: Modi

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 1.4 billion Indians are deeply worried about the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh due to the ongoing unrest.

His statement came amid several incidents of violence against minorities in the violence-hit country.

During his address on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at the Red Fort on Thursday, the prime minister said that India wishes that its neighbouring countries always "walk the path of prosperity and peace."

PM Modi said, “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 1.4 billion countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there.”





He further said that India is always committed to peace. “We are committed to peace... In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its ‘Vikas Yatra’ because we think about the welfare of humankind,” the Prime Minister said.

Bangladesh crisis

Since June this year, Bangladesh has been engulfed in unrest triggered by large-scale protests. What began as dissent over job quotas quickly escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. Following the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent escape to India, violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, has surged.



Mobs have attacked and looted Hindu-owned businesses and homes, and there have been reports of lynching. In response, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, now leading the interim government, has called for the protection of minorities, underscoring that they are equal citizens with the same rights.



On August 5, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 76, fled Bangladesh via helicopter to India as demonstrators vandalised the streets of Dhaka. Her 15-year tenure, marred by accusations of human rights violations, concluded in a dramatic fashion. The weeks preceding her departure were marked by intense violence, with over 450 deaths reported during the turmoil and numerous reports of assaults on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.