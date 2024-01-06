Home / India News / 1,900 govt buildings solarised in J&K; 20,000 more to be covered by Dec'25

1,900 govt buildings solarised in J&K; 20,000 more to be covered by Dec'25

Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat said the government offices have 22,494 registrations to their names across Union Territory with a sanctioned load of about 486 megawtt

He said 300 MW could be added by installing these rooftop solar power plants in the remaining 20,000 buildings
Press Trust of India Jammu

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nearly 1,900 government buildings have been provided with rooftop solar power plants in Jammu and Kashmir, where 20,000 remaining buildings will be solarized by the end of 2025, an official said on Saturday.

Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat said the government offices have 22,494 registrations to their names across the Union Territory with a sanctioned load of about 486 megawatt.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bhagat was briefing a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo here to assess the preparedness for saturation of rooftop solar power plants on all the government buildings by December, 2025 in accordance with the target fixed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recently concluded Chief Secretaries Conference in New Delhi, an official spokesman said.

The commissioner secretary said nearly 1,900 buildings have already been solarized either by Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) or other departments with a cumulative capacity of 27.61 MW till now.

He said 300 MW could be added by installing these rooftop solar power plants in the remaining 20,000 buildings.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary stressed the need for adopting and exploiting the potential of solar energy in the Union Territory as much as possible.

He advised for holding meetings with the biggest players available in the market like those of NHPC, NTPC or SECI for tapping the potential and studying the feasibility and potential of each government building.

Besides providing the requisite revolving fund to the JAKEDA for this task, he said the government is also open to extending subsidies to the agencies implementing this programme in J&K, he said.

Dulloo advised the department to prepare a model contract and detailed project report for each district after carrying out a survey of identified buildings in the next couple of weeks.

He told them to watch for the successful precedences left by other states or Union Territories in the country.

The chief secretary also stressed on seeking technical assistance from any reputed organisation in order to have a clear road map for achieving this goal, the spokesman said.

Also Read

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Rooftop solar potential could be critical to energy transition in India

Luminous Power aims to double growth in next 4 years; to invest Rs 2,000 cr

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Sheena Bora case: Court disposes of plea for re-issuance of OCI certificate

India to become intellectual leader of world by 2047: Minister Pradhan

Russia plans to produce over 32,000 drones each year by 2030: Report

Maharashtra reports 154 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 tally now 139

Tiger population in U'khand rose by 314% in 16 years: Chief wildlife warden

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirsolar power energy sector

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story