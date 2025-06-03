Demand for non-US assets revives flows into emerging markets: Macquarie

Emerging markets (excluding China) saw $13 billion in foreign inflows in May — the highest since December 2023 — according to Macquarie. This surge, following months of outflows, was driven by renewed investor appetite for non-US assets. India ($2.3 billion), Taiwan ($7.6 billion), and Brazil ($2 billion) led the inflows.

Macquarie strategists Viktor Shvets and Kyle Liu noted that “American exceptionalism is eroding gradually, not collapsing,” which is fostering a slow rise in US risk premia and avoiding disorderly asset repricing. Investors are narrowing spreads between US and non-US assets, benefiting the Eurozone, Japan, and emerging markets with strong secular