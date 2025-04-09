26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana en route to India: Key details

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is on his way to India from the United States as part of his extradition process, reported India Today.

The flight bringing him to India, accompanied by senior intelligence and investigative officers, is expected to touch down on Thursday morning, the report added.

The development comes after the US Supreme Court denied Rana’s renewed application seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India, according to a court order published on Monday.

Last month, a similar application had been denied by the Supreme Court. Following that, he submitted a fresh plea, requesting it be directed to Chief Justice John Roberts. This renewed application was also rejected by the court on Monday.

Who is Rana and why is he being extradited to India?

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent, is one of the key suspects in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which killed over 174 people. He was previously convicted in the US for aiding the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He allegedly assisted his associate David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, a US citizen who conducted surveillance of key locations that were later attacked. Headley was arrested by US authorities in October 2009.

Rana was reportedly aware of Headley’s links to LeT, the Pakistan-based terrorist group. He is accused of providing false credentials to Headley, enabling his travel to India, where he conducted reconnaissance on potential targets for LeT’s 2008 operation.

India formally sought Rana’s extradition in 2020. Earlier this year, former US President Donald Trump said that the US would extradite him to India.

In India, Rana will initially be held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation, India Today reported. High-security arrangements have also been made in two jails in Delhi and Mumbai.