Home / India News / 12 cadres of banned extremist group KYKL released after mob stops Army

12 cadres of banned extremist group KYKL released after mob stops Army

The search operation was carried out acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East district on June 24. The forces seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores

ANI
Representational Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Security forces launched a search operation and apprehended 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres but had to release them to local leaders after a mob of over 1200 people led by women, surrounded the target area and prevented them from continuing with the operation, stated an official release from Defence PRO.

The search operation was carried out acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East district on June 24 morning. The forces seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores.

"The area was cordoned before the specific search commenced to avoid inconvenience to the locals. The operation resulted in the apprehension of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores," it read.

It stated that a mob of approximately 1200-1500, led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from continuing with the operation, despite repeated appeals, to the aggressive mob, as per law. However, it did not yield any positive results.

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob and envisaged casualties due to such action, the officer on the ground made a considerate decision to hand over all 12 cadres to the local leader. Own columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and war-like stores, recovered from insurgents," it read.

According to the press release, self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam was positively identified.

"He was the mastermind of an ambush on the 6th battalion of the DOGRA case in 2015 and was amongst the apprehended cadres," it read.

As per an official release, a mature decision on the part of the Operational Commander displays the humane face of the Indian Army, making all efforts to avoid any collateral damage and denies the scope of escalating the situation, during the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Indian Army further appealed to the people of Manipur to assist the Security Forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability.

Also Read

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

PM Modi to visit Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque, to pay homage to cultural site

Take all measures to restore normalcy in Manipur: Meghalaya CM urges Centre

1 killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Bihar

World Bank approves $255.5 mn loan to improve technical education in India

Topics :ManipurmilitantsIndian Army

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story