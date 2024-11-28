136 Vande Bharat train services operational across railways network: Govt

As many as 136 Vande Bharat train services were operational with enhanced safety features and modern passenger amenities as on November 21, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply on Wednesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said these safety features and modern passenger amenities were automatic train protection system KAVACH, faster acceleration, fully-sealed gangway, automatic plug doors, better ride comfort, mini pantry with provision of hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer and hot water boiler, among many others.

The minister was responding to questions raised by nine MPs from various political parties who wanted to know the rationale behind launching the Vande Bharat Express, their occupancy, amenities, passenger feedback and services in Maharashtra as well as on the New Delhi-Kathgodam route.

Vaishnaw said, "Presently, 22 Vande Bharat services, on originating or terminating basis, are catering to the needs of stations located in the state of Maharashtra." "...the Delhi-Kathgodam sector is served by three pairs of mail/express services, including the 12039/40 Kathgodam-New Delhi Shatabdi Express. Besides, introduction of new train services, including Vande Bharat services and its variants, is an ongoing process on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability, etc," he added.

Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat services were being operated at the maximum permissible speed of section en route so as to ensure optimal utilisation of speed potential and there was no proposal to reduce the speed.

Responding to questions regarding occupancy, Vaishnaw said, "On Indian Railways, the demand pattern of reserved accommodation is not uniform throughout the year and it varies over lean and peak periods. Moreover, trains running on popular and convenient timings with lesser stoppage and running time are generally well patronised. During 2024-25 (up to October) the overall occupancy of Vande Bharat express trains is more than 100 per cent." "On Indian Railways, statewise and trainwise average income generated is not maintained. Railway passengers share their feedback on the services offered by Railways through Rail Anubhav of the RailMadad portal. During the period from 03.07.2024 to 20.11.2024, a total of 51,346 feedback responses on Vande Bharat trains have been received through Rail Anubhav," the minister added.