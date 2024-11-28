Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt says no plans for law requiring SC, HC judges to disclose assets

Govt says no plans for law requiring SC, HC judges to disclose assets

The full bench on August 26, 2009, decided to disclose the statement of assets submitted by the judges on the basis of a resolution to make it public by putting it on the Supreme Court website

Modi, Narendra Modi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that it had no plans to bring a law mandating Supreme Court and high court judges to furnish their property returns, as recommended by a parliamentary committee.

In a written reply, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said that details of the declaration of assets by the judges of high courts and the Supreme Court were not centrally maintained.

The minister replied in the negative to a sub-question on "whether the government is contemplating to enact a law mandating judges of the higher judiciary to furnish their property returns as recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report titled 'Judicial Processes and their Reform' of August, 2023".

At the same time, the minister said the "Restatement of Values of Judicial Life", adopted by a "full court" meeting of the Supreme Court on May 7, 1997, laid down certain judicial standards to be followed by the Supreme Court and high court judges.

The full bench on August 26, 2009, decided to disclose the statement of assets submitted by the judges on the basis of a resolution to make it public by putting it on the Supreme Court website.

"Further, the full court, in its meeting dated September 8, 2009, resolved to put the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website on or before October 31, 2009, and that is purely on a voluntary basis," he underlined.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lower courts have over 5,000 vacancies; no forward movement in AIJS: Govt

SC issues notice to Yasin Malik, others to transfer trial in two cases

Promotion effective only after assuming duty, not from date of vacancy: SC

Cash-for-jobs scam: SC notes trial yet to start, witnesses to be examined

SC questions ED over low conviction rate in money laundering cases

Topics :Supreme CourtHigh court judgesJudges' appointment

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story