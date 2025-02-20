Teen athlete killed after 270 kg barbell falls on her neck in training

Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old Junior National Games gold medallist in powerlifting, died after a 270 kg weightlifting rod fell on her neck during training in Bikaner. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a local gym, reported NDTV.

Warning: This video has disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion advised.

Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari said Acharya’s neck broke under the impact of the heavy rod. Despite immediate medical attention, doctors at the hospital declared her dead. The accident also caused minor injuries to her trainer, who was assisting her during the session.

Tiwari confirmed that Yashtika’s family has not filed any complaint regarding the incident. Following a post-mortem examination, her body was handed over to her family on Wednesday.

Powerlifting is a strength sport consisting of three main lifts—squat, bench press, and deadlift. Unlike weightlifting, it is not part of the Olympics but remains a popular competitive discipline worldwide.

Although rare, fatal accidents have occurred in sports before. In 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes lost his life after being struck on the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to Australian team doctor Peter Brukner, fewer than 100 similar cases had been recorded before Hughes’ incident.

Yashtika Acharya had already achieved significant milestones in her early career, and her untimely death has left the sports community in mourning. Tributes are pouring in from fellow athletes, coaches, and fans, remembering her dedication and passion for the sport.