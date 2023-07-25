Home / India News / 2 day event to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Ladakh

2 day event to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Ladakh

The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked-started here on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Drass (Ladakh)
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked-started here on Tuesday.

The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest.

After that, a cultural programme was held which was graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Later in the evening, tributes were offered at the Kargil War Memorial here. The Army chief, many current and former top army officers were also present on the occasion.

With a view to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers during Operation Vijay', 559 lamps, each symbolising a braveheart, were lit at the Veer Bhoomi.

The Army chief also felicitated the families of the fallen soldiers.

The celebration, known as Shaurya Sandhya, commenced with an emotional rendition of patriotic songs by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band.

The solemn ceremony was also attended by a number of general public and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and War Heroes of Kargil. The memorable event was a tribute to great sacrifices made by our brave soldiers in service of the Nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to pay homage at the war memorial on Wednesday.

Also Read

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, here is a look at 1999 Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are five Hindi films based on Kargil War

Preparations underway at Kargil War Memorial ahead of 24th Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army's Dagger Division scales Mount Kun in record time

Hul Diwas 2023: Celebrating tribals and their bravery against the British

Brij Bhushan's son-in-law part of electoral college for WFI polls

Delhi Excise dept seeks change in rule allowing 2 liquor bottles in Metro

AG writes to Centre on setting panel to examine hanging death row convicts

'Encourage G20 guests to explore rich Indian culture beyond meeting venues'

RBI plans guidance to test climate vulnerability of banks' credit portfolio

Topics :Indian ArmyLadakh

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story