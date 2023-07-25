AG writes to Centre on setting panel to examine hanging death row convicts

Attorney General R Venkataramani has written to the Centre on setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging in the country, the Supreme Court (SC) was apprised on Tuesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the Centre, that a letter has been written by the attorney general for India to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on setting up of the panel and seeking its suggestions to be submitted in the court on the issue.

Earlier, the top court was apprised by the Centre that it was considering setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging.

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 25:

- CIC verdict can’t be used to seek SC order for bringing political parties under RTI, says Centre

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) cannot be used to seek a writ from the Supreme Court to bring recognised political parties under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

- ED opposes HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra in SC, says Rs 7,000 crore siphoned off

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed the Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, the wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case and told the apex court that Rs 7,000 crore of home buyers' money was siphoned off in the alleged scam.

- SC refuses urgent hearing on pleas against ban on SIMI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a batch of pleas against a ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).