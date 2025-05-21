Home / India News / 2 dead, 11 injured in rain, thunderstorm related accidents across Delhi

2 dead, 11 injured in rain, thunderstorm related accidents across Delhi

Around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area

Visuals of trees falling on moving vehicles flooded social media platforms.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
A 22-year-old youth and a person with disability died, while at least 11 were injured, in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area.

The pole fell in the middle of the road, hitting the disabled man who was passing by on a tricycle.

"He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared brought dead," a police officer said. The identity of the man is being ascertained.

According to an eyewitness, the wind was so strong that even trees and poles swayed dangerously. Suddenly, the electric pole snapped and fell, crushing the man beneath it.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area around 8.15 pm.

Azhar, a resident of Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur, was critically injured and rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

At least six people were reportedly injured after a portion of the grill of an old foot overbridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed.

The matter was reported at 8.11 pm to the Delhi Fire Service. "Five to six people have been injured," a DFS officer said.

A 55-year-old was injured after a balcony of a building fell down in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area opposite the state election commission office.

Four people, three men, one woman, were injured in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area after a balcony of a building fell on them. Three two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident  The incidents occurred amid sudden changes in weather in Delhi, as a rainy storm marked by hail wrecked havoc across the city, throwing traffic out of gear as far as Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram roads and uprooting several trees.

Visuals of trees falling on moving vehicles flooded social media platforms.

A tree fell on a parked car on Mathura road.

Topics :Delhi-NCRRainThunderstorm

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

