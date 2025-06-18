2 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh

At least two people were killed and around 15 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 1:10 AM near Toll Gate No 21 in the Fatehabad area of Agra district.

According to police, the bus, bearing registration number AR01K6832, was carrying passengers from Bihar and Chhattisgarh when it collided with a parked truck (RJ29GB0730). The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of two people on the spot and caused injuries to 15 others, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The injured were identified as Anil Soni (32) and Sushma (23), both residents of Chhote Sifat in Shakti district of Chhattisgarh. Mohammad Sahu (32), a native of Kalethan, Chhara Patti in Bihar, also sustained injuries, along with Surendra Singh (30) from Boharaha Sipon in Bihar. Suraj Kumar and Amit Kumar, aged 19, from Brahmpura village in Darbhanga district, were among the passengers hurt in the incident. Also injured were Ghooran Mahto and Suresh Mahto (40), both residents of Ijraha, Chhorahi police station area in Begusarai district, and Anju (28), a resident of Chhota Sifat, Chhattisgarh. Ramdev (55), from Shahanan Patti in Madhubani district, and Umdha Devi, from Chikna Birulu in Bihar, were also hospitalised.