Home / India News / 2 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh

2 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh

The injured were identified as Anil Soni (32) and Sushma (23), both residents of Chhote Sifat in Shakti district of Chhattisgarh

bus crash
When the accident occurred, all the passengers were headed towards various destinations in Bihar. | Image: Shutter Stock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least two people were killed and around 15 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 1:10 AM near Toll Gate No 21 in the Fatehabad area of Agra district.

According to police, the bus, bearing registration number AR01K6832, was carrying passengers from Bihar and Chhattisgarh when it collided with a parked truck (RJ29GB0730).  The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of two people on the spot and caused injuries to 15 others, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The injured were identified as Anil Soni (32) and Sushma (23), both residents of Chhote Sifat in Shakti district of Chhattisgarh. Mohammad Sahu (32), a native of Kalethan, Chhara Patti in Bihar, also sustained injuries, along with Surendra Singh (30) from Boharaha Sipon in Bihar. Suraj Kumar and Amit Kumar, aged 19, from Brahmpura village in Darbhanga district, were among the passengers hurt in the incident.

Also injured were Ghooran Mahto and Suresh Mahto (40), both residents of Ijraha, Chhorahi police station area in Begusarai district, and Anju (28), a resident of Chhota Sifat, Chhattisgarh. Ramdev (55), from Shahanan Patti in Madhubani district, and Umdha Devi, from Chikna Birulu in Bihar, were also hospitalised.

Other injured individuals include Gajanan Bharti (28), from Charpara in Malerbuda police station area of Shakti district, Narad Sunvani (27), from Chhota Sifat in Chhattisgarh, Mohammad Nizamuddin from Shankarpur in Madhubani district, and Bharat Chaupal (21), also from Brahmpura in Darbhanga.

When the accident occurred, all the passengers were headed towards various destinations in Bihar.

The damaged vehicles were separated using cranes and moved to Toll Gate No. 21 to restore traffic flow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after volcano eruption

Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall; AQI improves

Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed, now set for June 22

Prez Murmu's MP visit on June 18-19 cancelled; was to attend state event

Here's why outdated census data threatens India's vast welfare programmes

Topics :Uttar Pradeshroad accidentBus accidentDelhi

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story