Home / India News / Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall; AQI improves

In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, cautioning against intense lightning in open areas, potential traffic snarls, and possible delays to flights and trains

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains
Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and thundersqualls. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph, especially during the night.
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi weather warning: IMD predicts lightning, strong winds

 
In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, cautioning against intense lightning in open areas, potential traffic snarls, and possible delays to flights and trains. It also flagged risks to livestock and people working outdoors.
 
Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD further recommended unplugging electrical devices during the storm to prevent lightning-related damage. The IMD has also cautioned people against taking shelter under trees or metal structures and using mobile phones in open areas during lightning activity. Farmers and outdoor workers have been advised to halt operations and seek immediate shelter in a safe location. 
 

14 flights diverted as rain hits Delhi

 
Pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday provided respite from the intense heat but led to waterlogging and traffic snarls across several parts of the city. Between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday, 14 flights were diverted from Delhi airport due to adverse weather, PTI reported. Six were rerouted to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow.
 
Heavy rainfall resulted in knee-deep waterlogging at several locations, including the Delhi Cantonment and Zakhira underpasses, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, and stretches of Najafgarh Road and Rohtak Road, causing major traffic disruptions. 
 

Rain improves air quality in Delhi

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 80 at 8 am on June 18, compared to 96 recorded the previous day.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

Heavy showers likely in southern states

 
The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 18, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period.
 

Topics :Air Quality IndexBS Web ReportsDelhi weathermonsoon rainfallRainfall

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

