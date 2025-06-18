Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall; AQI improves

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and thundersqualls. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph, especially during the night.

The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather warning: IMD predicts lightning, strong winds

In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, cautioning against intense lightning in open areas, potential traffic snarls, and possible delays to flights and trains. It also flagged risks to livestock and people working outdoors.

ALSO READ: Monsoon revival to give impetus to kharif sowing, shows IMD data Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD further recommended unplugging electrical devices during the storm to prevent lightning-related damage. The IMD has also cautioned people against taking shelter under trees or metal structures and using mobile phones in open areas during lightning activity. Farmers and outdoor workers have been advised to halt operations and seek immediate shelter in a safe location. 14 flights diverted as rain hits Delhi Pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday provided respite from the intense heat but led to waterlogging and traffic snarls across several parts of the city. Between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday, 14 flights were diverted from Delhi airport due to adverse weather, PTI reported. Six were rerouted to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

ALSO READ: Turbulence in the skies: Air India diverts two flights due to tech glitches Heavy rainfall resulted in knee-deep waterlogging at several locations, including the Delhi Cantonment and Zakhira underpasses, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, and stretches of Najafgarh Road and Rohtak Road, causing major traffic disruptions. Rain improves air quality in Delhi Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 80 at 8 am on June 18, compared to 96 recorded the previous day.